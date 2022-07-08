GOP Bill Takes Aim At Gun Tax That Has Funded Conservation For Decades

Chris D'Angelo
·5 min read
An elk hunter walks through a meadow in northwest Colorado. (Photo: Karen Desjardin via Getty Images)
An elk hunter walks through a meadow in northwest Colorado. (Photo: Karen Desjardin via Getty Images)

An elk hunter walks through a meadow in northwest Colorado.  (Photo: Karen Desjardin via Getty Images)

In response to Democrats’ efforts to address gun violence amid the latest string of deadly mass shootings, dozens of House Republicans have sponsored legislation to do away with a century-old excise tax on firearms and ammunition that funnels billions of dollars to wildlife conservation efforts and hunter education across the country. 

The bill, dubbed the RETURN (Repealing Excise Tax on Unalienable Rights Now) Our Constitutional Rights Act, is as political as it is detached from history. And although it stands little if any chance of passing, it sparked immediate outrage within the hunting, angling, sport shooting and conservation communities. 

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) introduced the measure last month with a wildly dishonest statement that portrayed the longstanding tax on guns and ammo as some sort of new far-left attack on Second Amendment rights. 

“As assaults against Americans’ Second Amendment freedoms continue to emerge, so do treacherous threats that seek to weaponize taxation in order to price this constitutional right out of the reach of average Americans,” Clyde said. “I firmly believe that no American should be taxed on their enumerated rights, which is why I intend to stop the Left’s tyranny in its tracks by eliminating the federal excise tax on firearms and ammunition.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), a bill co-sponsor, claimed in a similar statement that the century-old tax “infringes on Americans’ ability to exercise their Second Amendment rights and creates a dangerous opportunity for the government to weaponize taxation to price this unalienable right out of reach for most Americans.”

In fact, the tax that Clyde and 57 other Republican co-sponsors of the bill are looking to eliminate is a tax paid by gun manufacturers and importers, not consumers. It has been in place since 1919. And since the passage of the bipartisan Pittman–Robertson Act in 1937, funding generated from the tax — 11% on long guns, ammunition and archery equipment; 10% on handguns — is distributed to states to pay for wildlife management and research, habitat conservation, land acquisition, and hunter education and safety. 

Along with repealing the excise taxes on guns, ammo, bows and arrows, the bill would slash taxes on outboard motors and fishing tackle boxes from 10% to 3%. It would also cap the tax on fishing rods at $10. 

Meateater, a hunting website, pointed outthat Clyde owns a firearms store in Georgia and stands to personally benefit if the bill were to pass. 

The assertion that the tax is preventing Americans from purchasing guns is, at best, highly debatable. Firearms sales have exploded in recent years. There are approximately 400 million privately owned firearms in the U.S. today. 

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) speaks at a March 8 news conference alongside members of the Second Amendment Caucus at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images)
Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) speaks at a March 8 news conference alongside members of the Second Amendment Caucus at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images)

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) speaks at a March 8 news conference alongside members of the Second Amendment Caucus at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images)

The Pittman-Robertson Act helped confront decades of overhunting and habitat loss by creating a financial link between hunting and conservation. Clyde’s home state of Georgia, for example, proposed early on to use Pittman-Robertson funds to dig freshwater feeding ponds to help recover imperiled migratory bird species. The law has been described as a “pillar” of the American model of funding wildlife conservation. 

Much like when it passed, Pittman-Robertson remains extremely popular among hunters, anglers, conservationists and the firearm industry. And those communities were quick to condemn the new bill and its sponsors.

John Gal, conservation director at Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, a Montana-based nonprofit dedicated to preserving opportunities for hunting and fishing, called the legislation “wrongheaded” and said it would “recklessly unravel Pittman-Robertson funding as we know it.” 

“Its passage would have devastating consequences for our fish and wildlife agencies and would limit the role of sportsmen and women in funding conservation, diminishing our effectiveness as a constituency,” he said in a statement. “For 85 years, the Pittman-Robertson Act has played a critical role in fostering responsive management of wildlife populations in the United States, with American hunters and industry members alike willingly stepping up to contribute to the conservation of this irreplaceable resource. This is a legacy of which we’re justifiably proud ― and which we’re committed to continuing in perpetuity.”

Nephi Cole, director of government relations-state affairs for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a firearm industry trade group, said he was “flabbergasted” to even have to discuss such a terrible proposal.

“It’s irreplaceable,” Cole said of Pittman-Robertson on an episode of his podcast, “Your Mountain.” “It’s critical not only for wildlife and habitat, but, to be frank, it’s important for America’s culture of firearms, hunting, conservation and use. It’s big. It’s a big deal.”

Clyde’s office did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment Thursday. Other sponsors include Reps. Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Paul Gosar (Ariz.) and Matt Rosendale (Mont.). 

HuffPost could find no example of a hunting or gun advocacy group voicing support for the bill. Severalorganizations have come out against the measure and called on bill co-sponsors to rescind their support.

Clyde and other GOP sponsors of the bill clearly understood they were about to kick a hornet’s nest. As written, the legislation would redirect a maximum $800 million in unallocated revenues from energy development on federal lands and waters to make up for lost funding through the Pittman-Robertson Act. Such a framework would closely mirror the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which uses offshore fossil fuel revenue to acquire land and establish and protect parks, wildlife refuges, forests and important wildlife habitat.

But $800 million would leave a huge gap in conservation dollars. This year, the Interior Department will distribute a record $1.5 billion to state wildlife agencies through the Pittman-Robertson Act and its fisheries equivalent, the Dingell-Johnson Sport Fish Restoration Act. To date, the programs have divvied up a combined $25.5 billion for conservation and outdoor recreation projects. 

“Hunters, anglers and sportsmen and women have some of the deepest connections to nature,” Interior Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau said in a February statement announcing the record funding. “For 85 years, this program has been foundational to wildlife and habitat conservation and outdoor recreation throughout the country.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Wick's 2-run error in 11th gifts Red Sox 4-2 win over Cubs

    CHICAGO (AP) — Pitcher Rowan Wick threw Trevor Story’s comebacker down the right-field line for a two-run error with two outs in the 11th inning, and the Boston Red Sox outlasted the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. With automatic runner Bobby Dalbec on second, Wick (1-3) walked Christian Arroyo leading off the 11th. Jarren Duran struck out and Rafael Devers popped out before Story hit a soft hopper that Wick threw well over first baseman David Bote. In a game that took 4

  • 'I would have done the same thing:' Bowness OK with being Jets' second choice

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness doesn't mind being the second choice. The new Winnipeg Jets head coach took part in his first press conference Monday, a little more than a week after first target Barry Trotz declined the team's offer because the veteran wanted to spend more time with his family. "If I'm in his chair, I'm going after Trotzy, too. I am. It's that simple," Bowness said with a laugh, referring to Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff sitting beside him. "Trotzy is the perfect guy for this

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Edmonton's Marco Arop clocks world's third fastest 800 metres

    EDMONTON — Marco Arop is rounding into form at the perfect time. The 23-year-old ran a season's best one minute 43.61 seconds in the 800 metres to win the Pre World Invitational Championships meet in his hometown on Sunday. Arop's time is the third fastest in the world this year, and comes less than two weeks before the world track and field championships begin in Eugene, Ore. Sarah Mitton won the women's shot put with a toss of 19.99 metres. The 26-year-old had thrown 20.33 to win the Canadian

  • What happens to the Flames if Gaudreau walks?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the possible consequence of Johnny Hockey leaving Calgary in free agency.

  • Maple Leafs will regret any trade for Rasmus Sandin

    Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin remains without a contract for next season but general manager Kyle Dubas needs to negotiate new term for Toronto's 2019 first-round pick or risk losing a player projected to be a blue line star.&nbsp;

  • Cristiano Ronaldo tells Manchester United he wants to leave

    The 37-year-old footballer reportedly wants to cut his contract short by a year after their disappointing season.

  • Marc-Andre Fleury returning to Wild on 2-year deal

    Veteran netminder Marc-Andre Fleury is officially off the market after inking a multi-year extension to stay in Minnesota.

  • Reddick wins at Road America for 1st NASCAR Cup victory

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Tyler Reddick needed a little longer than expected to win in the NASCAR Cup Series. The circumstances of his triumph made it worth the wait. Reddick won Sunday at Road America by outdueling Chase Elliott, the defending champion on the course and the current points leader. The victory came in the 92nd start of his Cup career, which has included five second-place finishes. “It was just a huge sense of relief,” Reddick said. The Richard Childress Racing driver won by 3.304

  • 'I took it personal': Argos' Harris set to face old team as Bombers visit Toronto

    Andrew Harris has always played with a chip on his shoulder. The Toronto Argonauts star running back did his best to keep that motivation in check leading up to the first game against his former team. But there's little doubt it will grow exponentially every time Harris touches the ball when facing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-0) at BMO Field on Monday. "I'm trying to focus on it being another game and not build it up too, too much," Harris told The Canadian Press in a phone interview. "Once I s

  • 'Everybody loves playing with each other:' Otto Porter Jr. on Raptors core

    New Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. discusses the similarities between the Warriors and Raptors, Scottie Barnes' potential and how Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet differ as point guards. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Hayley Wickenheiser promoted to assistant GM with Maple Leafs

    Canadian hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser becomes the fourth woman hired as an assistant general manager with an NHL club this year.

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Ottawa Senators acquire high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat from Chicago for picks

    MONTREAL — Pierre Dorion saw a familiar face at dinner. Less than 24 hours later, the Senators general manager added a big piece to his young, skilled roster. Ottawa acquired winger Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks for three draft picks Thursday, including the No. 7 selection at the 2022 NHL draft. Chicago also gets the 39th pick this year and a third-round selection in 2024. Dorion and Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson were at the same restaurant Wednesday night in Montreal. The pair had di

  • B.C. Lions sign offensive lineman Perkins to two-year extension

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed American offensive lineman Kent Perkins to a two-year contract extension. The six-foot-five, 306-pound Dallas native made his debut in Week 2 of the 2021 CFL season and since then has started 16 consecutive games at right tackle. Perkins was the Lions' nominee for CFL most outstanding lineman last season and has helped the team's offence rack up 1,561 total yards through the first three games of 2022. Before signing with the Lions ahead of 2021 training cam

  • Time for Leafs fans to give up glorifying Original Six Stanley Cups

    In the aftermath of a recent survey that revealed that most NHL fans find Maple Leafs fans the most annoying, fervent Toronto supporter Omar suggests it's time for his fellow fans to stop using the 13 Stanley Cups won during Original Six competition as a go-to comeback when being chirped by other fans.

  • Street Fighter 6: New fighters can jump in

    Here are the latest updates about the iconic combat game series that not just core fans should know.

  • Toronto's World Cup price tag is up $10M, city report says

    Toronto is four years away from hosting games for the 2026 World Cup, but the price tag for the event has already gone up $10 million, according to a new city report. The estimated cost of hosting five games in Toronto is now projected to be approximately $300 million by 2026. The provincial and federal governments are expected to cover approximately two-thirds of this amount. However, detailed financial commitments have not yet been secured. According to the report, which heads to Mayor John To

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Oakland police investigating after fans hurt by gunfire at Jays-A's game

    OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland police are investigating after fans were injured at Monday night's game between the Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays by "celebratory gunfire." In a statement, the A's said officers were notified of a possible shooting in RingCentral Coliseum following a post-game Fourth of July fireworks display. The A's said an initial investigation found three fans were struck by bullet fragments "from what appeared to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city." A fourth per