GOP’s Abbott wins 3rd term as Texas governor, beats O’Rourke

·5 min read

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott won a third term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Beto O’Rourke in a race that tested the direction of America’s supersized red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban.

The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after record spending that topped more than $200 million in a state where Republicans in recent years have seen their lopsided margins of victories shrink.

But in rapidly changing Texas — a booming juggernaut of 29 million people that is becoming younger, less white and a magnet for major companies — Abbott remained a bulwark for the GOP in the face of a high-profile and hard-charging challenger. Abbott capitalized on anxieties about crime and inflation against a charismatic rival who took up the fight for voters soured by mass shootings, an abortion ban and the deadly failure of the state’s power grid in 2021.

The outcome now puts two of Texas’ biggest political figures — one who has already run for the White House, the other potentially eyeing a bid of his own — on opposite trajectories.

Abbott, 64, strengthened his position as a potential 2024 presidential contender and secured his place as the state’s second-longest serving governor. He has maximized executive power like virtually none of his predecessors in Texas, stewarding a dramatic $4 billion operation on the U.S.-Mexico border in the name of curbing immigration, all while crushing challengers from his right and spending lavishly to sideline legislative critics.

He will remain buffeted by a solid GOP majority in the Legislature following a victory that aggressively courted Hispanic voters in South Texas and seized on economic anxieties and recession fears. More than 4 in 10 Texas voters rank the economy as the most important issue facing the country, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of almost 3,400 voters.

Voters slightly favor Abbott’s decision to send migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. to northern Democratic states, with nearly 6 in 10 favoring the move.

O’Rourke now confronts whether it’s time to move on.

It was his third failed campaign for office in four years, further dimming the once-bright future of the former congressman who catapulted to Democratic superstardom after nearly wining a U.S. Senate race in 2018.

O’Rourke did not say during a relentless yearlong campaign across Texas whether this run for governor would be his last. But the race revealed the damage done by his flame-out in the Democratic presidential primary in 2019 as he had to answer for liberal positions he took on the national stage that put off Texans he needed to win back home.

He also faced the headwinds of President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings, which Abbott exploited, running ads that morphed the faces of O’Rourke and Biden together and portrayed their policies as one in the same. O’Rourke tried to animate Democratic voters over the Uvalde shooting and Abbott signing an abortion ban that made no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

Roughly 8 in 10 Texas voters say the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, which recognized a constitutional right to abortion, was a factor in their votes. But only 1 in 10 say abortion is the top issue facing the country.

O’Rourke’s campaign was a long shot from the start in Texas, which hasn’t elected a Democrat governor since 1990. Yet he had no trouble exciting donors or drawing big crowds that rekindled the enthusiasm of his breakout Senate campaign. He raised more than $75 million, by far a record for a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Texas, and spent much of the year outraising Abbott, one of the most prolific GOP fundraisers in the country

The stakes, O’Rourke said, were crystallized over the summer after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in May and killed 19 children and two teachers. The shooting was one of the deadliest classroom attacks in U.S. history and continued a grim series of mass shootings in Texas, where Abbott and Republicans have loosened firearm laws and eliminated background checks for concealed handguns.

A day after the shooting, O’Rourke interrupted a press conference Abbott was holding in Uvalde, telling him “This is on you” in reference to the governor’s opposition of tougher gun measures. To Republicans, the moment was a tasteless political stunt, but O’Rourke’s supporters saw the confrontation as an authentic reflection of their anger.

Parents of some of the Uvalde victims also rallied behind O’Rourke and lashed out at Abbott in campaign events and television ads. Abbott, meanwhile, sought to refocus the race on record numbers of migrants crossing into Texas and provocative measures that included bussing hundreds of them to Democrat-led cities across the U.S.

If Abbott finishes another full term by 2026 he will have served 12 years as governor, second only to Rick Perry, who was in office for 14.

They have overseen an era of explosive growth in Texas, which since 2010 has added nearly 4 million people, more than any other state in sheer numbers. Hispanics have accounted for half of that growth, accelerating demographic shifts that Democrats have long believed will, eventually, turn Texas their way.

But Abbott, whose wife Cecilia is Texas’ first Hispanic first lady, sees no such political reckoning on the horizon.

In Dallas, Danette Galvis, 48, voted for Abbott, saying she likes the job he’s done. In her view, Abbott sending migrants to other states was “more of a message he was trying to send, not so much harming anything or anyone.”

“We’re kind of under attack just because we’re on the border,” Galvis said.

____

Associated Press writer Jake Bleiberg in Plano, Texas, and Terry Tang in Phoenix contributed to this report.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Paul J. Weber, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • New Mexico congresswoman seeks to defend GOP foothold

    SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell vied for a second term in office Tuesday on a conservative platform of strict border security and unfettered support for the oil industry, in a congressional district that stretches from the U.S. border with Mexico across desert oilfields and portions of Albuquerque. Democratic nominee Gabe Vasquez campaigned to flip the majority-Hispanic district on support for more equitable access to economic opportunity, a humanitarian approach to immigrat

  • 22nd Century Group (Nasdaq: XXII) Reports Business Highlights and Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2022

    Accelerating VLN® Sales in Colorado and Illinois, Launching in Four Corners States to Capture Market Share and VolumeGVB Biopharma Acquisition Growing Revenue on Increased VolumesThird Quarter Net Sales $19.4 Million, Up 148% from the Third Quarter 2021Strong Balance Sheet to Support Strategic Initiatives Including Accelerated VLN® Expansion BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a leading agricultural biotechnology company dedicated to improvin

  • Montreal police investigating after 2 men fatally stabbed in separate incidents

    Montreal police are investigating a second fatal stabbing in less than 24 hours, after a 34-year-old was attacked in the city's downtown area on Sunday evening. Police say an altercation broke out between a number of people near the intersection of de La Gauchetière and Clark streets at around 10 p.m. They say the victim was stabbed at least once and taken to hospital in serious condition, according to Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SP

  • Live Results: Republican Gov. Greg Abbott vies for reelection against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in Texas

    Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls closed at 8 p.m. EST and the last polls closed at 9 p.m. EST.

  • Here's how to protect your joints while exercising outdoors this winter

    The Weather Network's Kabir Bageria talks to a coach to find out how you should be changing your exercise habits when the frost bites.

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Flyers coach John Tortorella rips Rasmus Ristolainen for poor play

    It sounds like Rasmus Ristolainen is in John Tortorella's doghouse.

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.