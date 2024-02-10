Goosebumps Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+ With a New Story and Cast

Get ready to give yourself Goosebumps again: Disney+ has renewed the R.L. Stine-inspired comedy-horror series for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

“Audiences everywhere fell in love with the series’ chills, thrills, heart and humor, making it one of Disney Branded Television’s most-watched shows of last year,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement. “We can’t wait to dive deeper into the brilliant mind of R.L. Stine, and to collaborate once again with Sony Pictures Television, Scholastic Entertainment, and our fantastic creative team to bring an entirely new mystery to Disney+ for Season 2.”

Disney+ also dropped a tease for the upcoming season, which will feature a new story and setting with an all-new cast: “Teenage siblings discover a threat within their home, setting off a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the story of five teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.”

Season 1 followed five high schoolers as they embarked on “a shadowy and twisted journey” to investigate the tragic passing of a teen named Harold Biddle, according to its official description. As strange things started going bump in the night, the kids began to unearth dark secrets from their parents’ past, including their former connection to the late Biddle. The new Goosebumps draws on elements from some of Stine’s most popular books including “Say Cheese and Die,” “The Haunted Mask,” “The Cuckoo Clock of Doom,” “Go Eat Worms” and “Night of the Living Dummy.”

The Season 1 cast included Justin Long (Barbarian), Rachael Harris (Lucifer), Zack Morris (EastEnders), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), Miles McKenna (Guilty Party), Ana Yi Puig (Gossip Girl) and Will Price (The Equalizer).

Goosebumps was previously adapted for the small screen (as an anthology series, which ran for four seasons on YTV and Fox Family between 1995 and 1998) and the big screen (with Jack Black playing Stine in a pair of movies released in 2015 and 2018).

TVLine’s master calendar has been updated to reflect the news.

Are you jonesing for more Goosebumps? Let us know if you’ll be watching Season 2 by dropping some comments.

