GOOMHEO Heads to a "Dystopian Beach" for SS23

London-based designer GOOMHEO has unveiled her Spring/Summer 2023 collection just in time for Fashion Week. Titled "Dystopian Beach," the range is described to be an "apocalyptic fever dream" with the creative's fluid approach to men's fashion.

The South Korean designer, a Central Saint Martins alum, joined forces with photographer Heji Shin to capture the collection inspired by Swiss photographer Karlheinz Weinberger’s works from the '50s and '60s. The lineup is comprised of Heo's signature denim pieces, which are elevated with layering, as well as stone washing and hand painting techniques. Standouts include a mini skirt, corset and jacket, which feature cropped and frayed detailing.

In addition to the garments, GOOMHEO introduces its first-ever eyewear designs, comprised of frameless sunglasses. The frames are paired with leather cowboy hats, belts and pendant necklaces.

See the campaign imagery above and look for the collection to launch in the coming months via Machine-A.