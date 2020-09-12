Googlebox fans are not happy about the surprise new families added to the series

Gogglebox has finally returned with a 16th series that has thrown a couple of new families into the mix.

The unexpected additions to the beloved Channel 4 programme are the Baggs family and the Walker family.

While viewers were thrilled for the new series to return on Friday (11 September), many were wary of the surprise cast change.

Fans shared their speculation about the switch up on social media. One Twitter user wrote: “New families try too hard, it’s uncomfortable to watch.”

Another said: “Always difficult for a new family to be accepted on #Googlebox”.

The Walker family feeling the BBC News theme already… #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/bGMTBCDDTk — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) September 11, 2020

A third added: “In this time of uncertainty I want comfortable familiarity… I don’t want any more change… sorry to these new families but I DON’T LIKE IT”.

While another chimed in: “No one likes new families, don’t the producers read Twitter every time they introduce new ones.”

There were other people, however, who were more welcoming of the change. One user wrote: “#Gogglebox loved it. Great to see everyone again and the new families.”

I HATE when Googlebox brings on new families. They always try to hard to be funny. #GOGGLEBOX — Rim Kardashian (@_fagenabler) September 11, 2020

whenever there’s new families on #gogglebox I’m like... ok, just TRY impressing me pic.twitter.com/bdmpZMC098 — Katy (@katyfrombloom) September 11, 2020

#GOGGLEBOX definitely the best program of the week. Like a comfort blanket. Very glad to see old families back with a few new ones too. — ali (@ilivetowrite16) September 11, 2020

Across the board, though, viewers were thrilled to see the return of best friends Mary and Marina, who were unable to take part in the 15th series due to the lockdown.

Unlike other British shows to have been postponed due to pandemic-related filming restrictions, the shooting of Gogglebox was able to proceed on schedule with safety precautions taken.

Cameras were set up in the casts’ homes with portaloos set up outside for crew members to ensure that social distancing measures were adhered to.

The pandemic, however, has meant that the last 10 of the show’s 15 episodes could not be filmed with the full cast.