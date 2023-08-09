Google and Universal Music seek royalties for singers from ‘fake’ AI-generated songs

The rapper Drake described AI generated tracks as ‘demonic’ after the technology was used to replicate his voice - Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Artists could be paid royalties under plans to allow artificial intelligence to mimic their voice as record labels attempt to benefit from one of the music industry’s biggest threats.

Google and Johnny Cash’s label Universal Music Group (UMG) are in talks to licence artists’ songs and voices to allow people to legally make AI ‘deep fake’ tracks.

The move comes after an AI-generated parody of the Hurt singer appearing to sing the lyrics to Aqua’s Barbie Girl went viral.

Google and Universal Music Group (UMG) aim to strike a partnership between the two companies, the Financial Times reported, at a time when AI threatens to make the music business’ lucrative back catalogues obsolete.

If the talks are successful fans will be able to legitimately create AI tracks, with royalties being paid to the record label.

The impact of AI on music

Currently the explosion of free-to-access AI tools such as MidJourney, which generates videos, and audio deepfake tools means creating this type of content is well within the reach of average consumers.

Michael Nash, UMG’s executive vice president and chief digital officer, wrote earlier this year that the rise of AI could be a “calamity” for the industry.

In his view the technology can dilute the market, “making original creations harder to find and violating artists’ legal rights to compensation from their work”.

He added: “These developments have led to profound concerns in our industry, with similarities being drawn between AI’s rise and the rise of Napster and unlicensed music-sharing over 20 years ago.”

Public debate over deepfake entertainment has heated up this year as mainstream TV channels have begun broadcasting computer-generated versions of stars.

Simon Cowell came close to winning America’s Got Talent with an AI band that included Elvis, while an ITV series earlier this year saw Idris Elba and Kim Kardashian squabbling over life in a south London flat.

Living artists have been unhappy with AI versions of themselves. The rapper Drake described such tracks as “demonic” after a computer-generated version of him performing with the band The Weeknd racked up 20 millions streams by April.

The controversy has shades of the rise of Google-owned YouTube, where copyright infringement by the site’s users led to a years-long dispute with the music industry.

Today Google pays record labels around $2bn a year in royalties, while authorised versions of songs are permitted to be uploaded within users’ videos.

