Google Threatens to Sue Competition Commission of India Over 'Leak' Charge

Tech giant Google on Thursday, 23 September, said that it has filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court against the 'leak' of the Competition Commission of India's confidential report pertaining to the investigation against Google.

"We are deeply concerned that the Director General's Report, which contains our confidential information in an ongoing case, was leaked to the media while it was in the CCI's custody," the company said in a statement.

The CCI, which is the country's antitrust watchdog, launched a probe two years ago into Google's alleged abuse of the Android Operating System (OS).

This development comes after a 750-page report by CCI determined that Google is in the wrong, reported news agency Reuters on 18 September.

What Was Leaked to the Media?

A report by Reuters alleged that Competitive Commission of India (CCI) has determined that search giant Google allegedly misused its "huge financial muscle" to force its apps to be pre-installed onto Android devices to enable access to the Google Play store.

Two antitrust research associates and a law student filed a complaint in 2019, that led to a probe by the regulator into Google's practices.

According to the report, Google made it hard for device vendors to use 'alternate versions' of Android, and used its clout to coerce them into pre-installing its apps on their devices.

CCI, in a report accessed by Reuters, has said that Google's actions amount to "imposition of unfair condition the device manufacturers," violating India's competition law. Play Store policies were also "one-sided, ambiguous, vague, biased, and arbitrary."

What is Google Saying?

Commenting on it, Google said, "We cooperated fully and maintained confidentiality throughout the investigative process, and we hope and expect the same level of confidentiality from the institutions we engage with."

Recently, the CCI's Director General (DG) established that Google had indulged in unfair business practices by insisting on the Android OS.

The DG's findings do not reflect the final decision of the CCI and the submission of the investigation report is an interim procedural step, the tech giant noted in its statement.

Google has not yet had the opportunity to review the DG's findings, much less submit its defence with respect to any allegations, the statement added.

