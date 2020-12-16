Google to be hit with new multi-state lawsuit for 'anticompetitive conduct,' Texas AG says

The Attorney General of Texas said he will file a multi-state lawsuit against Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Wednesday for “anticompetitive conduct, exclusionary practices, and deceptive misrepresentations.”

The suit comes less than two months after the Department of Justice and 11 U.S. states, including Texas, filed an antitrust lawsuit accusing Google of engaging in anticompetitive behavior in its search and search advertising businesses. The new Texas-led suit will focus on Google’s ad tech business.

#BREAKING: Texas takes the lead once more! Today, we’re filing a lawsuit against #Google for anticompetitive conduct.



This internet Goliath used its power to manipulate the market, destroy competition, and harm YOU, the consumer. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/fdEVEWQb0e — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 16, 2020

“Google repeatedly used its monopolistic power to control pricing, engage in market collusion to rig auctions, in a tremendous violation of justice,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a video posted on Twitter. “...If the free market were a baseball game, Google positioned itself as the batter, the pitcher, and the umpire.”

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Texas had hired prominent lawyers to work on its case against Google, including the Lanier Law Firm, home to Kenneth Star, who famously led the Whitewater investigation into Bill Clinton.

Google’s digital advertising business has faced scrutiny due to its unrivaled size and volume. The company controls some of the most important pieces of the online advertising marketplace, its Google Marketing Platform, formerly DoubleClick, is a premier tool for online publishers, helping them create, manage, and track online marketing campaigns.

Story continues

Critics of Google’s dominance of the online ad industry point to the fact that their web traffic would take a severe hit if they left the company’s platform as proof that it is too powerful.

The October suit filed by the Justice Department and 11 states targets deals that Google has with device makers like Apple (AAPL), browser developers, and wireless carriers like Yahoo Finance parent Verizon (VZ) to make Google the default search engine. Those agreements effectively shut out competition for search, the suit alleges.

On Thursday, Google is expected to face a third antitrust lawsuit, this one spearheaded by a bipartisan coalition of states led by the attorneys general of Colorado and Nebraska, Politico reported Tuesday. That lawsuit will allege that Google’s designs its search engine to disadvantage rivals.

We reached out to Google and will update this post if we hear back. We will also update this post with details from the lawsuit.

-Additional reporting by Alexis Keenan and Erin Fuchs

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.