London transport: Google Street View goes underground on the Tube

Google Street View is to go underground in London and capture 360-degree images of Tube stations.

About 30 stops - including Waterloo, Kings Cross St Pancras and Green Park - will be featured on the interactive panoramic maps.

Transport for London (TfL) said the collaboration is to help people better plan their journeys.

Recognisable human faces will be automatically blurred by the technology.

Google will soon start collecting Street View imagery between 10:00 and 16:00 over the next few weeks with posters placed at stations to let customers know when it is going on.

TfL said the project will allow customers to get a better sense of the layout of the stations as well as identify key facilities such as toilets and help points.

The images will then be launched throughout 2024.

Google previously covered three London stations in 2012, London Bridge, Victoria and Paddington, however, the new shots are expected to be more thorough and up-to-date.

In 2011 the Tate Britain on Millbank was also explored by its cameras.

The full list of stations in this round are:

Baker Street

Bank/ Monument

Bond Street

Camden Town

Canada Water

Canary Wharf

Canning Town

Cannon Street

Custom House

Embankment

Euston

Euston Square

Farringdon

Green Park

Hammersmith

Highbury and Islington

King's Cross St. Pancras

Liverpool Street

London Bridge

Moorgate

Old Street

Oxford Circus

Paddington

South Kensington

Stratford

Tottenham Court Road

Victoria

Waterloo

Westminster

Whitechapel

