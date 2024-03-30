Google Podcasts Shutting Down, Content Producers Urged To Migrate To YouTube Music
Google has told its podcast app’s users to migrate subscriptions to YouTube Music by April 2 to stream their favorite shows.
Techcrunch reports that users who don’t immediately act still have additional time to migrate, but will no longer be able to stream from the podcasts app directly after this date.
The Google Podcasts app is installed on 500 million Android devices globally. The migration is part of the overall company plan to centralize its audio services under YouTube.
A support page on Google’s site confirms that users in the U.S. will only be able to use the Podcasts app through the end of March 2024. For those who miss the in-app pop-ups, Google will offer users additional time to save their subscriptions by allowing them to use the app’s export feature through July 2024.
While the current migration is for the U.S., the company plans to discontinue Google Podcasts globally in 2024.
