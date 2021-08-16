Google Pixel 5a Will Have Biggest Battery On Any Pixel Phone Ever, Launch This Month

Google this year will launch its Google Pixel 6 series that will come as arguably one of the biggest changes in Google’s Pixel range of smartphones. Apart from the Pixel 6, however, the Mountain View, California-based giant is also expected to launch the Google Pixel 5a this year as well. Reports suggest that the Google Pixel may be launched later this month itself. Now, a report in Android Police has sourced images of the Pixel 5a components that are currently being sent out to repair stores ahead of the announcement later this month. It is being reported that Google may unveil the Google Pixel 5a on August 17.

The images from Android Police show a similar design to the predecessor Google Pixel 4a. It, however, shows a more rubberised finish rather than the hard plastic on the Google Pixel 4a. There is a ribbed power button, which is different from Pixel’s pastel-coloured contrast power buttons on previous devices. However, the most noticeable thing that was found in the images released by Android Police is the battery. The Pixel 5a’s battery capacity is shown to be 4,680mAh. This means that the Pixel 5a may have the biggest battery on any Pixel device yet.

The Android Police also quoted its sources as saying that an August 17 Pixel 5a announcement is “confirmed.” While there is a big question mark on the Pixel 6 series’ arrival to India, the a-series Pixel smartphone is expected to arrive in the country.

