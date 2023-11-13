Google pays Apple 36% of ad revenue for Safari deal

Apple's search deal with Google is very lucrative to the company, a court witness claims, with the iPhone maker said to receive about 36% of the revenue generated from Safari search result advertising.



In Monday's continuation of the Justice Department's antitrust trial against Alphabet, a witness took to the stand to defend Google, but in the process revealed a key financial figure.



Bloomberg reports that Kevin Murphy, a professor at the University of Chicago, told the court that Apple gets in the region of 36% of the revenue for Google searches in the Safari browser, due to the deal to make Google the main search in the browser.



The high percentage isn't unexpected, as it was previously reported that Apple earns in the region of $20 billion per year from search deals. Prosecutors believe the figure reached $26.3 billion in 2021.



If Google fails to defend itself in the trial, it could end up creating a big hole in Apple's Services revenue.