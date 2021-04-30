Here’s How Google Pay Users Can Make UPI Payments Using NFC
Payment giant Google Pay is rolling out a new feature, which will enable its users to improve the mobile payment solution with Near Field Communication (NFC)-initiated UPI payments.
According to Android Police, users need to add their credit and debit cards to Google Pay. After registration, Google Pay allows 'tap and pay' functionality for making touchless payments using a smartphone. Here's everything we know about NFC-based payments.
What is NFC?
NFC is the backend system that lets you make contactless card payments. After you enable NFC, you get a digital card (with a wireless symbol) and tap it on a point of sale (POS) terminal to approve the payment.
How to Check If Your Phone Has NFC
In order to use the NFC feature, you must ensure that your device is capable of supporting NFC transactions.
Open Settings on your android device.
In the search settings bar, search for 'NFC' .
Tap and turn on NFC.
If you can’t find NFC, your phone can’t make contactless payments.
How to Make Payments Using NFC
To make a payment via NFC on Google Pay. You will have to set up the new card payment option.
A report by Android Police suggests that currently only Axis Bank credit/debit and SBI credit cards are supported.
Open Google Pay
Click on 'Add Payment' option
Tap on 'Add Card to Google Pay’.
Once you enter your credit/debit card credentials, you will be asked to enter an OTP received on your phone.
Now, tap your phone on the payment terminal (currently only Pine Lab terminals are supported).
Google Pay app will open automatically.
Confirm the amount to be paid, and tap ‘Proceed’.
How Safe Are NFC Payments on Google Pay?
Google Pay will tokenise user's sensitive card details to avoid sharing your actual information during transactions. These identifiers will be stored locally.
This means users will have to set their cards up each time they reset their phone or get a new one. This is a small price to pay for maintaining your bank account’s privacy and security.
Also Read: This Tech Startup is Taking Cashless Payments Offline via NFC
. Read more on Tech and Auto by The Quint.Here’s How Google Pay Users Can Make UPI Payments Using NFC RSS ‘Built’ Indore’s COVID Care Facility? No, It’s a False Claim! . Read more on Tech and Auto by The Quint.