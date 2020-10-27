Google Pay, the digital wallet platform & online payment system has been mysteriously removed from apple's app store. The reason for this removal is unknown. The developers of Google Pay have confirmed that the app will be back soon but no fixed timeline has been given for the same. Users who are using the app on their iPhones might experience payment failures & related issues. On searching 'Google Pay' on the App Store, Google Pay's rival apps such as PhonePe, Paytm & others are being shown on the search bar. Google Pay Gets Delhi High Court’s Notice Over Plea Seeking Action for Alleged Violation of Guidelines.

Google Pay Mysteriously Removed From Apple App Store (Photo Credits: Apple App Store)

According to Google, the app has been taken down temporarily to fix an issue. An update will be issued soon with a fix. iPhone users who already have the Google Pay app installed can continue to use it. Users who are experiencing payment failures can reach out to the support team within the app. To get support, you can follow these steps

1. Tap on your profile photo on the top right in your Google Pay app.

2. Hit on the 'Help & feedback option'.

3. Scroll down & tap on 'Fix problems with a transaction' & follow the instructions on the screen.

Until Google brings back the update, users can try other UPI payments such as Paytm, PhonePe & BHIM.