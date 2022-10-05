Google to pay Arizona $85M in privacy suit that alleged 'deceptive' location tracking

Angela Cordoba Perez and Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
·3 min read

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has entered an $85 million settlement with Google LLC for allegedly tracking the users' location with "deceptive and unfair" practices to sell advertisements, his office announced Tuesday.

Brnovich started investigating Google after a 2018 Associated Press article said the company was misleading consumers on how they were tracking and using their location data, according to a news release.

In May 2020, Brnovich sued Google for allegedly tracking people's location with deceptive practices and coercive design tactics that were built into its software – even if they were told to stop. The suit accused the tech giant of taking users' location to amplify ad revenue, invading user privacy and not giving users a clear way to cancel location tracking.

Even when users turned off their location history in settings, Google allegedly collected their location without their consent through other settings like the Web & App Activity to sell ads, according to the release. Google generates most of its profit by selling ads that are shown to its users.

"The tactics Google deploys to surveil its users' locations – including users in Arizona – include willfully deceptive and unfair acts and practices within the meaning of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act," read the complaint.

This was one of the biggest consumer fraud lawsuits in the history of Arizona, according to the release, and the settlement is the largest amount per capita that Google has paid in a lawsuit about privacy and consumer fraud like this one.

In June: Google settles lawsuit with Illinois residents for $100M after photo app privacy concerns

Snapchat: Snapchat settles Illinois class-action lawsuit for $35M. Here's how to file a claim

“I am proud of this historic settlement that proves no entity, not even big tech companies, is above the law,” Brnovich said in the release.

Most of the money from the settlement will be directed to the general fund and can be used after legislative appropriation. The release states $5 million will be directed toward attorney general education programs.

In response, Google spokesman José Castañeda stated that, "This case is based on outdated product policies that we changed years ago."

"We provide straightforward controls and auto delete options for location data, and are always working to minimize the data we collect," Castañeda continued. "We are pleased to have this matter resolved and will continue to focus our attention on providing useful products for our users.”

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge in January allowed for the state to continue the suit, but denied the AG's key argument that Arizona consumer fraud laws were violated by the sale or lease of merchandise linked to third-party advertising sales.

The judge's move was described as "a significant legal ruling" in a Google company blog post.

"We have always built privacy features into our products and provided robust controls for location data," Castañeda said after the suit was filed.

Arizona was represented by Phoenix-based law firm Gallagher & Kennedy.

Viktor Benjamin, information systems assistant professor at Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business, said Google's primary source of revenue comes from ads. Google may be willing to settle with the state to avoid incurring more costs through a court decision and legal precedence not in their favor, Benjamin offered.

"They may be freeing themselves up from liabilities or legal issues in the future by just accepting the costs now of doing these payouts," Benjamin said.

He added the amount won in the settlement is "just a road bump" for Google and other tech companies.

Follow Angela Cordoba Perez on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Google to pay Arizona $85M settlement in user location privacy lawsuit

Latest Stories

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Cheating scandal rocks fishing world after lead weights found in winning catch

    With tens of thousands in prize money and the integrity of anglers hanging on the line, a walleye fishing tournament in Ohio turned ugly after an apparent cheating scandal was uncovered last week. An expletive-laced video posted to social media shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT), cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish fillets inside them. "We've got weights in fish!" Fischer shouts in the vi

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quaterfinals, was impressive in defense and his counter-punching style eventually wore down his higher ranked opponent in just under two hours at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center. The unseeded Nishioka, appearing in his second champi

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Canada's Wilkerson and Bukovec ousted from Paris Elite16 beach volleyball event

    PARIS — Canadians Brandie Wilkerson and Sophie Bukovec were eliminated from the Paris Elite16 beach volleyball event after splitting a pair of matches on Friday. The Toronto duo started the day by dropping a 2-0 (21-16, 21-18) decision to Kelly Cheng and Betsi Flit of the United States. Cheng led all players with 27 points, while Bukovec scored 13 for Canada. Wilkerson chipped in with 10. The loss prevented Wilkerson and Bukovec from advancing to the tournament's quarterfinals. The Canadian pair

  • Kulak's winner leads Oilers past Flames in 2-1 victory

    EDMONTON — Fans in Edmonton were celebrating seeing Connor McDavid make it to the final whistle as much as getting a victory on Friday. Brett Kulak scored the game winner as the veteran-laden Edmonton Oilers earned a 2-1 pre-season win over the rival Calgary Flames. But it was the scare late in the second period that had the entire stadium holding its collective breath. McDavid collided hard with teammate Evander Kane in the neutral zone and was slow to get up. However, McDavid returned to finis

  • Raptors received 'rock-star' treatment for preseason game in Edmonton

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will never get tired of the love they get from Raptors fans across Canada.