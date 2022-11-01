Google pauses enforcement of in-house billing system in India on antitrust directive FILE PHOTO: A Huawei smartphone is seen in front of displayed Google Play logo in this illustration picture

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google is pausing its policy that requires app developers to use its Google Play billing system for buying digital goods and services in India, following a ruling by the country's antitrust body.

Google had previously set an extended deadline of Oct. 31 for developers in India to comply with its payments policy.

The search engine giant should not restrict app developers from using third-party billing or payment processing services in India, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said last week, also fining Google $113 million.

It is reviewing its legal options, as it aims to build its Android and Play services, according to a post on Google's website seen on Tuesday.

Last month, the CCI had also asked Google to change its approach to its Android platform, slapping another $162 million for anticompetitive practices related to its operating system.

It has come under fire globally, including in South Korea, for mandating software developers using its app store to use a proprietary in-app payment system.

The blog said the requirement to use its billing system still applies for users outside of the country.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)