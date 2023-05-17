Google parent Alphabet rejoins the $1.5 trillion valuation club for the first time in a year as AI efforts spur rally

Google parent Alphabet's market capitalization topped $1.5 trillion for the first time in a year Tuesday. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Google parent Alphabet's market capitalization topped $1.5 trillion at Tuesday's closing bell.

It's the first time since May 2022 that the tech giant has traded at that valuation.

Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon are the four trillion-dollar US-listed companies.

Google parent Alphabet's market capitalization hit $1.5 trillion for the first time in a year Tuesday, with the tech stock's AI-fueled rally lifting it back into an exclusive club.

Shares jumped nearly 3% to trade at just under $120 at the closing bell, lifting the Mountain-View, California-based company's total valuation to $1.521 trillion.

It's the first time since May 2022 that Alphabet has been worth that much, according to data from CompaniesMarketCap.

The stock has rallied 35% so far this year after a dismal 2022 where it shed nearly two-fifths of its total value.

Alphabet has jumped 10% since it announced its artificial intelligence tool Bard on February 8 – even though a gaffe made by the chatbot in a promotional video wiped out $100 billion in market cap in a single day.

Techs have started 2023 on a tear with the rise of ChatGPT encouraging investors to pile into AI-adjacent stocks, with Nasdaq Composite up 18% year-to-date.

The sector has also benefited from traders' expectation that the Federal Reserve will soon pause its war on inflation. Fixed interest rates mean high-growth companies can borrow money at a set rate, boosting the future cash flows that make up a core part of their valuations.

Alphabet is one of three $1.5 trillion US-listed companies, alongside fellow Big Tech giants Apple and Microsoft. Amazon is the only other firm with a $1 trillion market capitalization, per CompaniesMarketCap data.

