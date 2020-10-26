Google Nest Audio review: A great-sounding smart speaker at the right price

It's been a good four years since Google launched its 'Home' smart speaker, and there's been few offerings in India after that. There's the Google Home Mini followed by the Nest Mini, the Nest Hub and now, the Nest Audio. In short, Google has not been updating its speakers year after year, like Amazon has with its Echo range. So, even if the Nest Audio seems like a new product, it's basically the Google Home replacement that many in India were waiting for. And after spending some quality time with it, I'm happy to conclude that it's a good one!

Google Nest Audio.

It fits right in

Setting up the Nest Audio is simple, and this is good for first-time buyers who want to try out a smart speaker. You just have to install the Google Home app on your smartphone, power up the speaker and you will be up and running a few minutes. Connecting IoT devices to it is also quite simple, and can be quickly set up using the Home app.

Setting up the Nest Audio is simple, and this is good for first-time buyers who want to try out a smart speaker.

The Nest Audio will pretty-much disappear in your house, whether it's your living room or your bedroom, thanks to its subtle design. It looks like a tiny pillow, standing up all by itself, with the mesh fabric all around, except for the bottom. It does not resemble a speaker; there's no branding on it and it does not have the typical cylindrical or boxy shape that we have gotten used to over the years.

It looks like a tiny pillow, standing up all by itself, with the mesh fabric all around, except for the bottom.

It's as big as a regular desk photo frame, and just an inch taller than the older Google Home. What I also liked about the design is how slim it is for a speaker that focuses on delivering good sound.

There's just one switch at the back for silencing the mics when you don't want Google to listen. And if you are worried about privacy you can simply tell Google to delete your history by saying, "Ok Google, delete what I just said". Obviously, you would not want to do this every time, so you can also delete your data in the 'My Activity' page after logging into your Google account online.

The touch controls are hidden under the top-front edge of the speaker, and respond to taps accurately. It's divided into three touch zones, and these can be used for stopping the Assistant from blabbering away, pausing music and adjusting the volume.

