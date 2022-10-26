Google and Microsoft hit by advertising slowdown

Daniel Thomas & Natalie Sherman - Business reporter, BBC News
·2 min read
Aman in front of a computer at a work desk
Aman in front of a computer at a work desk

Sales at the tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft have slowed sharply, adding to fears of a downturn in the economy.

Alphabet, which owns Google and YouTube, said sales rose just 6% in the three months to September, to $69bn, as firms cut their advertising budgets.

It marked the US firm's weakest quarterly growth in nearly a decade outside of the start of the pandemic.

Microsoft meanwhile said demand for its computers and other technology had weakened.

Its sales rose by 11% to $50.1bn, marking its slowest revenue growth in five years.

Consumers and businesses around the world are cutting back as prices rise and interest rates go up, fuelling fears of a global recession.

A strong US dollar has also hurt American multinationals, making it more expensive to sell products abroad.

Profits at Alphabet dropped nearly 30% to $13.9bn in the quarter, as YouTube ad revenues declined for the first time since the firm started to report them publicly.

Sales growth at the firm has slowed for five consecutive quarters.

Boss Sundar Pichai said that Alphabet was "sharpening" its focus and "being responsive to the economic environment".

"When Google stumbles, it's a bad omen for digital advertising at large," said Evelyn Mitchell, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence, noting that Google's core website has in the past been more resilient to ad spending downturns than social media sites like Facebook or Snap.

"This disappointing quarter for Google signifies hard times ahead if market conditions continue to deteriorate."

Satya Nadella
Microsoft boss Satya Nadella has cut jobs in recent months

Microsoft said it expected demand for its PC and cloud computing technology to continue falling this year as business customers cut back.

Sales in its Xbox video game business have also slumped.

Big tech firms saw their sales jump in the pandemic as locked-down consumers and workers came to rely more on their technology. But the sector's fortunes look bleaker in the current climate.

In recent months, Alphabet has said it was slowing hiring, while Microsoft has cut jobs.

Many other tech companies have decided to lay off staff, including Netflix and Twitter, or slow the pace of recruitment, such as social media platform Snap.

Shares in both Alphabet and Microsoft fell sharply in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Latest Stories

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. says Russia would face consequences for using 'dirty bomb' or other nuclear bomb

    There would be consequences for Russia whether it uses a so-called "dirty bomb" or any other nuclear weapon, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday. Washington and other Western countries have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of plotting to escalate action in Ukraine based on a pretext that Moscow believes Kyiv will use a "dirty bomb," a device laced with nuclear material.

  • Pierce running mate Grunwald urges support for Dunleavy

    JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The running mate of Alaska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce said Tuesday that she's withdrawing from the campaign team and urging voters to support Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy's reelection bid instead. Edie Grunwald, who was running for lieutenant governor on a ticket with Pierce, in a statement cited “recent circumstances" surrounding Pierce that led her to make her decision. The decision was announced two weeks before the Nov. 8 election. Pierce, a form

  • New Zealand women lawmakers outnumber men for first time

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — For the first time in New Zealand's history, a majority of lawmakers are women. Soraya Peke-Mason from the liberal Labour Party was sworn in to Parliament on Tuesday, replacing former Speaker Trevor Mallard, who left to become ambassador to Ireland. With the resignation of another male lawmaker, it has tipped the balance in Parliament to 60 women and 59 men. “Whilst it's a special day for me, I think it's historic for New Zealand,” Peke-Mason told reporters. The mi

  • U.S. says Russia would face consequences for using 'dirty bomb' or other nuclear bomb

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -There would be consequences for Russia whether it uses a so-called "dirty bomb" or any other nuclear weapon, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday. Washington and other Western countries have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of plotting to escalate action in Ukraine based on a pretext that Moscow believes Kyiv will use a "dirty bomb," a device laced with nuclear material.

  • Microsoft beats expectations with first-quarter revenue

    Microsoft has beaten economists' expectations, reporting first-quarter revenue of $50.12bn (£43.66bn). The news was more gloomy for Alphabet, which owns Google, however, as it missed estimates for quarterly revenue. Alphabet was hit by a fall in income from advertisers who are cutting costs.

  • UPDATE 5-Alphabet's miss fans inflation fears across digital advertising

    Google parent Alphabet Inc's disappointing ad sales sparked worries across the digital media sector on Tuesday as advertisers cut back on their spending in the face of an economic slowdown. Alphabet called out slowing spending by advertisers on YouTube, said financial services spending was cooling on Google, and plans to cut hiring by more than half.

  • EE launches home and cyber security monthly packages in service expansion

    The mobile operator has said it wants to branch out its technology offerings to customers.

  • Democrats retract call for Biden change of course on Ukraine

    The letter, calling for the US to negotiate directly with Russia, provoked backlash within the party.

  • Fresno County ag value surpasses $8 billion for first time. Which crops topped the list?

    Fresno County’s record comes despite the challenges of drought and a water shortage that has forced a growing number of acres to be fallowed.

  • Kentucky lawmakers seeking voter OK to call special sessions

    FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's electorate will soon cast decisive votes on something state lawmakers have craved, a ballot measure fiercely resisted by the governor that would let the legislature call itself into special session on topics of its choosing. If the proposed constitutional amendment is ratified Nov. 8, it would shift more power toward the state's Republican-dominated legislature, continuing the evolution of a stronger legislative branch begun decades ago. With a Democrat currently

  • The Own-Goal of a Letter From House Progressives Does Touch on Important Questions About Ukraine

    We should wake up every day asking how we can make peace in Ukraine. But we also have to look at Russia as it is.

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my