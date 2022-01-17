Google Marks Betty White's 100th Birthday With Touching Tribute When You Search Her Name

Google is marking what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday with a sweet tribute.

For the duration of January 17, all Google searches for White's name not only result in the usual articles, Wikipedia facts, and photos but also a lovely cascade of rose petals falling from the top of the screen. These flower petals, of course, refer to White's groundbreaking performance as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls from 1985 to 1992.

The google search will also trigger the message, “Thank you for being a friend,” in reference to the series' iconic theme song performed by Cynthia Fee.

Google

Betty White, who was born in 1922, passed away just a few weeks ahead of the milestone birthday on December 31, 2021. Just before her death, White spoke to People magazine about her secret to leading a long, happy life, describing herself as a “born a cockeyed optimist” in the interview, adding, “I got it from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive.”

For the cover story, People also spoke to a number of White's famous friends about working with her, including Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, her costars from the 2009 rom-com The Proposal. Reynolds said, “I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates.”

Bullock added, “Timing isn't easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people's timing. Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless. The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene.”

White and her Proposal costars—along with many more famous faces—will be featured in a celebratory film, Betty White: A Celebration, which will air at theaters across the country on January 17.

Director Steven Boettcher told People that White recorded her own message for the movie 10 days ahead of her death. "She was great, she was funny, she was the adorable Betty White we all know and love," he said. "I mean, you see her and you just can't help but love her and she was amazing — just amazing."

He continued, "She was really pointed too about talking to the fans and just saying how much love and admiration she has for them, and it's so sincere, she really meant it. And this was her idea to do this little video. It was not our idea, so I think that even makes it more special."

Originally Appeared on Glamour