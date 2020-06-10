Google Maps Will Now Tell You How Coronavirus Restrictions Will Affect Your Commute

Photo credit: David McNew - Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has put the world in various reopening stages. As people start to travel again, Google Maps has added a new feature to alert users about COVID-19-related restrictions, health checks, and service updates relevant to their trip.



The feature notifies users of everything from limited transit schedules to information on mask-wearing requirements on public transportation, according to a Google blog post . So far, the app has rolled out relevant public transit alerts using information from local travel agencies in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom, and the United States.



Drivers will also get alerts about COVID-19 checkpoints and restrictions when crossing borders on both the directions screen and after the route has been started. Those notifications have begun in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.



Anyone headed to a medical facility or COVID-19 testing center will receive alerts with facility guidelines to help avoid a trip where they’ll be turned away or cause more strain on the local healthcare system. Medical facility alerts are available in Indonesia, Israel, the Philippines, South Korea, and the U.S., and testing center alerts are only available in the U.S. for now.

Anyone with an iOS or Android device can download the latest version of Google Maps to take advantage of this new feature. You'll want to know what you're getting into before you leave home!

