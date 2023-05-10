Google to launch AI search engine

Instead of simply providing a list of links, Google will feature more elaborate text answers and explanations, generated by AI, at the top of its search results.

Google is revamping its 25-year-old internet search engine with artificial intelligence (AI) and features akin to a digital chatbot in a race against upstart rival OpenAI.

The $1.4 trillion internet giant unveiled a taste of the biggest redesign in its search engine’s history at its annual conference, featuring a “conversational” interface in addition to its now ubiquitous search bar.

While the search bar - which has hardly changed since Google first launched it - is not going away, users will be able to engage in question-and-answer-style chats with it.



For example, users looking for inspiration for travel, recipes or shopping can ask Google to generate ideas for them.

The new features pit Google against rival tech giant Microsoft, which is working with start-up OpenAI to reinvent its own internet search technology. Google, which first launched its search engine in 1998, has been scrambling to keep up as Microsoft unleashed its own wave of AI products.

Google unveiled a taste of the biggest redesign in its search engine’s history at its annual conference in California - JOSH EDELSON/AFP

Tech companies are betting that people will want more in-depth and nuanced internet search answers. However, the developments are likely to add to fears that users will rely on search engines for increasingly in-depth answers, rather than turning to internet publishers or newspapers.

Among other AI tools that were trailed by Google were updates to its separate Bard chatbot, which will soon launch in dozens of languages and feature the ability to create and edit code or generate synthetic images. Intended to rival ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by OpenAI that has exploded in popularity, Bard will also be opened up beyond a trial phase to millions of internet users.

The tech giant confirmed the release of the new tools despite fears a proliferation of fake images could fuel misinformation. There have also been questions over the accuracy of the current generation of AI algorithms, which are able to produce convincing-sounding text but often make factual mistakes.

The new version of Google Search will not initially be the default option for all users. Instead, it will be part of a new experimental version of Google, called Search Labs, where users can opt to try out its "Search Generative Experience".

Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google-parent company Alphabet, said the tech giant was taking a "bold and responsible approach" with AI while "reimagining our core products, including search".

In a blog post, David Gasca, product management director, said many of the experimental tools "will eventually be integrated into Google Search".

Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at PP Foresight, said: "The euphoria around ChatGPT has reignited interest in AI and has been a wake-up call for all. Expect developments in this area to heat up and represent a hotbed for innovation as the battle for supremacy among big tech intensifies."



Shares climbed 4pc on Wednesday.

