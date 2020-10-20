Google Justice Department antitrust lawsuit explained: This is what it means for you

The Justice Department on Tuesday charged Google with stifling competition and harming consumers in online search and advertising in violation of antitrust laws.

It is the most significant legal offensive since the landmark case against Microsoft nearly two decades ago. It is the first action to result from investigations by the Justice Department, Congress and state attorneys general. A group of states is pursuing a separate inquiry.

Why is DOJ going after Google?

This is the first lawsuit following President Trump’s pledge to take on the massive power of Big Tech. Attorney General William Barr is bringing the case before the election. Eleven states have joined it.

The Justice Department spent more than a decade taking on Microsoft and the case it's bringing against Google has distinct echoes.

Microsoft settled that marathon litigation in 2001 after appealing a judge’s ruling that it violated antitrust laws by bundling Internet Explorer with Windows.

"I suppose the Justice Department is telling the court, 'You don’t have to be scared of this case. You’ve done it before,'" says William Kovacic, a George Washington University law professor and former Federal Trade Commission chairman. "This is Microsoft part 2."

What does the Google lawsuit allege?

Google is owned by Alphabet Inc., which has a market value just over $1 trillion. The federal government argues Google unfairly dominates online search and advertising to the detriment of consumers and competitors and that it has struck lucrative deals to maintain its 90% control of the world’s online search market.

For example, Google plays Apple billions of dollars a year to have its search engine as the default on iPhones and other devices. The Justice Department also says Google has contracts with smartphone makers that use Google’s Android mobile operating system to make its search engine the default there, too.

Google’s dominance in digital advertising – nearly all of Alphabet’s $34 billion in profit last year came from it – is also at issue.

“Google is the gateway to the internet and a search advertising behemoth,” U.S. Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen told reporters Tuesday. “It has maintained its monopoly power through exclusionary practices that are harmful to competition.”

So what does Google say?

It says the government’s antitrust case is “deeply flawed” and these agreements it has struck don't box out competitors.

Google says there’s plenty of choice and competition. Users can switch to other search engines such as Microsoft’s Bing or Yahoo Search, if they want. Most of Google’s services are offered for free (albeit in exchange for personal information that helps Google sell ads).

Google's argument: This is not the 1990s. People are savvy consumers who can easily switch apps and change defaults. They elect to use Google even when it’s not the default option because it’s the most helpful, not because they have to because the search results are better and the advertising more relevant, Google says.

Google also argues that there is “fierce” competition in digital advertising. “We compete for advertising dollars every day,” against Amazon, Apple, Facebook and all kinds of rivals every day, Google says.

It also warns that should the DOJ prevail, it could become harder for people to get quality search results and it could raise phone prices.

What are others saying?

"We hope this is a sign that Justice is stepping up, and will now be keeping its eyes on the online marketplace," George Slover, senior policy counsel at Consumer Reports, said in a statement. “These powerful online platforms that connect us all on the internet must be held accountable, and competition must be protected, so that the marketplace works for consumers and for all who seek to reach them online.

