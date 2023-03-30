Google: India tribunal upholds $160m fine on company

BBC
·2 min read
Google logo
Anti-trust proceedings against the tech giant had started in October

An Indian appeals court has upheld a $160m fine slapped on Google by the country's antitrust regulator in a case related to Android's market dominance.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) said the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) findings were correct and Google was liable to pay the fine.

But it set aside four of 10 anti-trust directives imposed on the firm.

More than 95% of Indian smartphones use the Android system.

In October ,the CCI accused Google of exploiting its dominant position and imposed the fine for "unfair" business practices.

It also asked Google to make several changes to the Android ecosystem. This included not forcing manufacturers to pre-install the entire suite of Google apps and allowing users to choose their default search engine.

The Android-related inquiry was started in 2019, following complaints by consumers of Android smartphones. The case was similar to the one Google faced in Europe, where regulators imposed a $5bn fine on the company, saying it used its Android operating system to gain unfair advantage in the market.

Google challenged the fine and the directives in India's Supreme Court, saying "no other jurisdiction has ever asked for such far-reaching changes".

It argued that the changes would force the company to alter arrangements with more than 1,100 device manufacturers and thousands of app developers.

The top court, however, refused to block the CCI directives and said that a lower court could continue hearing the appeal.

In January, Google agreed to cooperate with the watchdog and announced a series of changes to its Android system in India.

On Wednesday, NCLAT upheld the fine.

But the partial relief given by the appeals court means that the tech giant can stop users from removing its pre-installed apps from their phones.

Google can also continue to impose curbs on users downloading apps without using its app store and is free to block third-party app stores from its Play Store.

BBC News India is now on YouTube. Click here to subscribe and watch our documentaries, explainers and features.

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Latest Stories

  • Prince Harry privacy claim 'rejected in its entirety', Daily Mail publisher tells High Court

    Prince Harry's privacy case should be thrown out by a judge, lawyers for the publisher of the Daily Mail have told the High Court, saying the claim has been brought "far too late" and is rejected "in its entirety". Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) says legal challenges brought by a number of high-profile individuals - including Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, as well as the Duke of Sussex - have "no real prospects of succeeding" at a trial. Following a dramatic second day which saw witness statements released at the end of the proceedings - in which Harry alleged that journalists at ANL "are criminals with journalistic powers which should concern every single one of us", and said the Royal Family had withheld information from him about phone hacking - the third day in court was less revelatory.

  • Prince Harry Has ‘Torpedoed’ Relationship With Royals, Sources Say

    HANNAH MCKAYRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.A friend of King Charles has told The Daily Beast that Prince Harry has “torpedoed any remaining bridges” with his family by accusing the monarchy of “conditioning” him and cynically “withholding information” about phone hacking from him so that he wouldn’t “open a can of worms” by appearing in court.Of why Charles, along with Prince William, turned down

  • Harry privacy claim rejected ‘in its entirety’, Daily Mail publisher tells court

    The Duke of Sussex is among a number of high-profile individuals bringing a legal challenge against Associated Newspapers Ltd.

  • Car companies stand to make billions charging monthly fees for features like heated seats. Electric vehicles make that even easier for them.

    Pricey add-ons could start ruffling EV-buyer feathers — but automakers might struggle to survive without them, a new study says.

  • I’m a Financial Advisor Who Knows What Retirees Actually Do With Their Savings (It Might Surprise You)

    Once you've entered retirement, you'll need to have a plan for your retirement savings account. Ideally, you'll utilize these savings in a way that can make your nest egg last for years to come -- but...

  • 'Best piece of tech I own': Grab this stellar Samsung Galaxy tablet for $300 off, today only

    You have a few more hours to score the biggest savings we've ever seen on this powerful machine — and it includes a stylus!

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • South Korea to Pass Its Own ‘Chips Act’ Amid US-China Friction

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s parliament is expected to approve a bill Thursday to boost the country’s powerhouse semiconductor industry by giving firms tax breaks to spur investments.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe legislati

  • Dogs nearly maul jogger to death — and county could’ve prevented it, WA lawsuit says

    The dogs, which were living at a nuisance property, dragged the jogger through the streets and bit her legs, torso, arms, head and face.

  • US puts trade curbs on 5 Chinese firms over alleged role in Uyghur repression

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday imposed new trade restrictions on five Chinese companies for allegedly aiding in the repression of the Uyghur Muslim minority but China rejected the accusation as "lies" aimed at constraining it. According to Hikvision's 2021 half-year report, at least four of the companies facing new curbs belong to the Chinese surveillance camera maker including Luopu Haishi Dingxin Electronic Technology Co, Moyu Haishi Electronic Technology Co, Pishan Haishi Yong'an Electronic Technology Co and Urumqi Haishi Xin'an Electronic Technology Co.

  • Vancouver archdiocese and private school deny wrongdoing, sue alleged abusers

    VANCOUVER — The Archdiocese of Vancouver and a private Catholic school have denied wrongdoing over claims of sexual abuse from former students and have filed their own lawsuits against the alleged abusers. The archdiocese and St. Thomas More Collegiate in Burnaby filed separate lawsuits last week against the men who belonged to a Catholic order and transferred to B.C. from Mount Cashel, the Newfoundland orphanage notorious for the sexual abuse that took place there. The claims come soon after a

  • Russia's Rosneft files suit against Reuters over BP article

    Russian oil giant Rosneft has filed a suit against Reuters in a Moscow court, alleging parts of a Reuters article about BP's decision to exit its stake in Rosneft were defamatory. Rosneft's claim, filed in Moscow Arbitration Court on March 16, alleges that several statements attributed to BP executives in the story are false, including one saying Rosneft was "dissonant" with BP's strategy. It also said a sentence saying France had linked a yacht it had impounded to Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin was false.

  • Boy Scouts' $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan upheld by judge

    DOVER, Del. (AP) — A $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan for the Boy Scouts of America has been upheld by a federal judge, clearing an important hurdle in the legal challenge by certain insurance companies and dissenting sex abuse survivors. The plan would let the Texas-based organization keep operating while it compensates tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting. The ruling released Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Delaware rejected arguments

  • China tackles chip talent shortage with new courses, higher pay

    China is ramping up efforts to develop home-grown semiconductor talent as it seeks to rapidly fill a shortage of expertise that has been made worse by U.S. efforts to limit Beijing's access to advanced chip technology. Enrolments for undergraduate and post-graduate courses have surged over the past five years thanks to new funds for top universities as well as a boom in smaller private schools focused on shorter-term instruction. "The prospect of the chip industry is promising, while the employment for software engineers from ordinary schools is not as good as before," said Clara Zhao, who studied materials science at university before securing a job in the chips sector.

  • Chairman says Gazprom close to maximum gas supply to China

    BO'AO, China (AP) — Russia's Gazprom is increasing gas supplies to China and expects soon to reach the maximum planned level through a Siberian pipeline, its chairman said Wednesday, highlighting Beijing's importance as his country's top export market in the face of Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Gazprom is negotiating with China over a possible additional supply project across neighboring Mongolia, Viktor Zubkov said at a government-organized economic forum.

  • Jeep's CEO doesn't think there are enough raw materials on earth to meet electric-car demand

    The chief executive of Jeep-maker Stellantis doesn't think there are enough of the necessary raw materials on earth to meet the industry's EV needs.

  • Adidas withdraws opposition to Black Lives Matter three stripe design

    Adidas has withdrawn its opposition to a three-line Black Lives Matter (BLM) trademark. The German sports design giant had asked the US Trademark Office to reject a trademark application by Black Lives Matter, which featured three parallel lines, just two days before the U-turn. "Adidas will withdraw its opposition to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's trademark application as soon as possible," a company statement said.

  • Kazakh airline says business is booming as Russia loses traffic

    Kazakhstan's flagship airline, Air Astana, is speeding up its expansion plans to take advantage of a drop in air traffic via Russia and the reopening of China, chief executive Peter Foster told Reuters. Many global airlines stopped flights to Russia after it invaded Ukraine last year.

  • 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

    One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Do You Know: What Is the Standard Deduction...

  • Woman in High Court fight over whether she won lottery prize of £10 or £1m

    Joan Parker-Grennan has sued Camelot, saying the National Lottery operator is ‘bound’ to pay her a £1 million prize.