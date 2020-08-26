Google Home App Finally Gets Dark Mode, Unified Nest Camera Feed and More

Google Assistant users have been treated with a slew of new updates on Google Home app version 2.27 for Android. The latest version finally brings a dark theme, a unified camera feed as well as the ability to unlock Google Nest smart locks. The Google Home version 2.27 is rolling out on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, while users can also sideload the latest release as well.

The highlight of the new update is, perhaps, the dark theme to Google Home that perfectly syncs with Android's dark mode toggle, making it easier for users to use the app during the night. While Google unveiled a dark theme to its variety of apps from time to time, this is for the first time, Google Home is getting the same treatment. Furthermore, a report by 9to5Google notes that the dark theme has been applied to every part of the app as well, including the settings.

Another exciting feature of the new update is the addition of the unified Nest Camera Feed. For instance, in the previous version, tapping cameras would show users only a list of available camera devices. Going forward, users will be able to see a fullscreen page available with every Next Cam feed on their network. Finally, according to 9to5Google, in addition to unlocking the Nest x Yale locks, the latest update allows Google Home to identify whether your home appliances such as lights, switches, and plugs are turned on or switched off.