Google Halts Ad Sales in Russia as Restrictions Grow

Antoinette Siu
·2 min read

Google parent Alphabet said on Thursday it has suspended all online advertising sales in Russia, pausing search, YouTube and Display effective immediately.

In a statement to TheWrap, the company said, “In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia. The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate.”

This update to stop ad sales applies to Russian state-funded publisher sites, apps, YouTube channels and advertisers, Google told TheWrap. In addition, Google previously added a Sensitive Event update that blocks ads related to the conflict and that are trying to “take advantage” of the situation.

As public anger grows and more countries announce sanctions against Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, more companies are suspending business and partnerships with Russian companies and individuals. Twitter and Snap have also paused their ad sales in Russia and neighboring markets following Russia’s invasion into Ukraine. Earlier this week, Snap stopped sales to “Russian and Belarusian entities” and said the move will not impact Snap’s business as it continues to operate the app in those countries.

Google previously banned Russian state-funded media from buying and selling ads. Its search, maps and YouTube services remain available in the country. Earlier this week, the tech giant also blocked YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe.

“This builds on our indefinite pause of monetization of Russian state-funded media across our platforms, meaning media outlets such as RT are not allowed to monetize their content or advertise on our platforms,” Kent Walker, president of global affairs at Google, said in a post.

A Russian communications regulator ordered Google on Thursday to stop showing ads that contain false information about Ukraine, per The Wall Street Journal.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Aerial Footage Shows Destruction in Ukrainian Town Near Kyiv

    Scorched buildings and scattered debris were seen northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, March 3, after Russian forces attacked the town a day prior, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.Kyiv officials released images of damage in the city of Irpin on Wednesday, stating the attacks were evidence of war crimes that would be brought to The Hague.Aerial footage filmed by RFE/RL shows sections of destroyed apartment buildings on the main street of Borodyanka.Many local residents planned to leave the town given the extensive infrastructure damage and due to security concerns, RFE/RL reported. Credit: RFE/RL via Storyful

  • Even higher gas prices 'in the forecast' as GTA drivers dig deeper into their wallets at the pumps

    Gas prices across much of the GTA climbed to $1.68 on Thursday, and at least one expert is warning consumers they could be paying as much as $1.75 per litre on Friday and even more by the weekend. Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said there seems to be no immediate end in sight to the rising costs at the pump. "It looks like we're going to continue to see prices moving up toward the $1.77 range, likely by as early as Saturday," McTeague told CBC News. "I don't think it

  • Paulette Hamilton wins Birmingham Erdington by-election for Labour

    Labour’s vote share increased in the seat but almost three-quarters of voters stayed away from polling stations.

  • 'First stage of World War III,' says Garry Kasparov

    STORY: “It’s the first stage of World War III…”Russian human rights activist and former world chess champion Garry Kasparov on Thursday urged world powers to adopt a harsher military and economic strategy against Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine… calling it nothing short of “the first stage of World War III.”“It's a genocide, live. It's the first time in our history, in human history, when we are watching war crimes on industrial scale, committed by Putin's criminal regime." (flash) "It's the first stage of the World War Three, and it's not war of our choosing.”In an interview with Reuters, Kasparov called on Western countries to recall their ambassadors from Moscow, eject Russia from the global police agency Interpol, and impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.“Russia should be thrown back into the Stone Age to make sure that oil and gas industry and any other sensitive industries that are vital for survival of the regime cannot function without Western technological support.”Kasparov – who spoke to Reuters from New York on Thursday - played an active role in the anti-Kremlin opposition protest movement when he lived in Moscow and in the years since has been an outspoken Putin critic.He told Reuters there could be no peace in the region until Putin is removed from power – and took aim at U.S. President Joe Biden for not taking more aggressive action against the Russian leader earlier.“I hope that Americans will revise their strategy and will show strength. Never in history was a dictator stopped by restraint. A dictator already started an aggressive war, and he has committed war crimes beyond imagination."Sanctions so far imposed by the U.S. and other NATO countries have isolated Russia to an unprecedented extent for an economy of such size. Hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed since Russian troops crossed the border on Feb. 24, and more than 1 million refugees have fled.

  • Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher ask for donations to Ukrainian refugees, pledge $3M themselves

    Kunis said she'd "never been more proud to be a Ukrainian."

  • Fearing martial law or conscription, some Russians try to flee abroad

    As Russian troops slowly advanced on Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Thursday, some people back in Moscow were attempting to flee to destinations abroad that have not banned flights from Russia, stomaching soaring prices in the rush to escape. The Kremlin dismissed speculation that Russian authorities plan to introduce martial law following the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation", or that they will stop men of fighting age leaving Russia, but some did not want to risk staying. One Russian man, who moved back to Moscow from western Europe around a year ago, said he had bought a flight to Istanbul for the weekend, adding that living in Moscow may no longer be possible.

  • Kanye West Releases Music Video Targeting Pete Davidson After His Marriage to Kim Kardashian Is Dissolved

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage is legally no more, but West kept the public drama between them going after the hearing when he released a new music video that seemingly took aim at Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Justin Champagnie on his favourite players, bagged milk & little brother Julian

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses his favourite basketball players, teammates he gels with the best and some of the weirdest things he's encountered since moving to Canada. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.