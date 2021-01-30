Will Google and Facebook really axe some services in Australia and what will that mean?

Photograph: Denis Charlet/AFP/Getty Images

Google and Facebook have both threatened to withdraw some of their services from Australia if a new code forcing them to negotiate with media companies to pay for content goes ahead.

Here’s what it would mean for the average Australian user.

What will happen if Google pulls out of Australia?

If Google pulls its search engine in Australia, it would mean you would probably hit a landing page instead of Google search when you go to the Google homepage. Your browser on your desktop and mobile phone would need to be switched to another search engine in order to continue working.

You might be able to get around the block by using a virtual private network (VPN) to make it appear as though you are visiting Google from another country, but part of the success of Google search is providing results relevant to where you are in the world.

For businesses in Australia, it would mean having to switch ads that would normally appear in search results on Google to another service such as Bing or DuckDuckGo.

It won’t mean you’ll be unable to use Gmail, or Google Maps, or your Android phone, or any of Google’s other products, although how the lack of search function might affect these other products is unclear.

Why can’t Google and Facebook just remove Australian news sites that are part of the code?

The simple solution for the digital platforms would be for the two companies to ban links from Australian news sites altogether.

But the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission realised they may try that, and has drafted legislation so that if Australian members of the code are treated differently from news outlets that are not members, the platforms would be up for fines of at least $10m.

Google recently admitted to running “experiments” involving a small number of search users in Australia “to measure the impacts of news businesses and Google Search on each other”. The experiments blocked content from some news sites, but not others.

Under the ACCC’s safeguards, Google and Facebook would not be able to operate that way in the future without exposing themselves to hefty fines.

Has Google or Facebook made similar threats elsewhere?

In 2014, Spain passed a copyright law that would have required Google to pay news publishers for snippets appearing on Google News.

In response, Google cut off its news service from the country, but search remained available. A News Media Alliance review of traffic to news websites after the cut off surprisingly found there was little change in traffic.

In Germany, the company forced publishers to sign agreements to give their snippets for free, or risk losing out to the competition.

Google had been threatening to undertake the same action in France until the French competition regulator ruled the activity was harming news organisations. Now Google has signed an agreement with 300 French publishers to pay them for content.

Couldn’t I just use another search engine?

There is a reason why Google is also a verb – Google Search accounts for more than 90% of search traffic originating from Australian desktop computers, and more than 98% of search traffic from Australian mobile users.

There are, however, several other options – Microsoft’s Bing, DuckDuckGo, and Yahoo for example. Without running exhaustive search trials across the various options, all will offer you the basics when trying to search, including Wikipedia pages and relevant news articles.

If you’ve been using Google up until now it will – through its data collection – know much more about you and what you are searching for. The upside is you’ll get a refined search result likely very suited to what you might be looking for. The downside is the amount of data Google holds on you, in order to know what you might be looking for.

If this concerns you, then DuckDuckGo is a good option for privacy, but other search engines should let you choose, from the outset, how much information they retain.

What will it mean for Facebook?

Facebook will not be leaving Australia altogether. The company has said it would remove the ability for people to post links to news articles on Facebook.

How this would work in practice is difficult to say. Representatives from Facebook told a Senate committee last Friday that it wouldn’t just be a case of stopping news outlets from publishing articles on Facebook – all news articles would not be able to be posted or viewed by anyone in Australia.

Although Facebook says just 5% of content shared on Facebook is news articles, the removal of articles entirely would significantly change how Facebook is used in Australia.

For example, if people were posting misinformation on Facebook about Covid-19, it would not be possible to direct them to news websites with the correct information.

It wouldn’t just be a case of not being able to share news, either. People in Australia would not be able to view any news content on Facebook. That means any link to a news article posted by people outside Australia would not be able to be viewed in Australia.

People could potentially use VPNs and change their locations but if they are registered for a two-factor authentication with an Australian phone number, it might be more difficult to get around.

So will people just find news elsewhere?

For large portions of the Australian population, Google and Facebook are the gateways to the rest of the internet for them, so any removal of search, or removal of news on Facebook would have a dramatic impact not just on news media businesses, but also how people in Australia use the internet.

Facebook has 17 million users in Australia accessing its platform on a monthly basis.

When asked about its experiment to cut news out of search results for 1% of Australian users, a Google spokesman said Australians find their news in multiple ways, not just through search.

“Even users affected by the experiments can continue to access the news websites, for example they can go to publishers’ websites directly, use publishers’ apps, via Google News, follow links on social media or shared by friends and family, or get news from TV, radio, print newspapers and magazines,” he said.

“Google helps users discover news stories (and recipes, fashion, product reviews, sports, etc), which ultimately helps news publishers grow their audiences, but we are far from the only way Australians get their news.”

Will the companies go through with their threat?

There’s no sign of backing down, yet, unless changes are made to the code as it stands now. The Senate committee is due to report back to parliament with recommendations on the legislation on 12 February.

Both companies have claimed it is not a threat but the “worst case scenario” of what they would do if the code is passed into law as it stands.

Guardian Australia has been in negotiations with Google over its News Showcase offering.