How to get Google Earth Pro for free

Google Earth is an incredible way to look at places both near and far from the comfort of your own home. If you’re looking for ways to engage more deeply with Google Earth besides the simple features available on the browser version, you’ll want to take the time to download Google Earth Pro for free.

The good news is that downloading Google Earth Pro is now a fairly quick and easy process, so you can be surveying geographical features and cities around the world in no time by following these steps.

Step 1: Choose the download that’s right for you

Google has renovated the process for downloading Google Earth Pro and made it easier than ever. Start by heading to the Google Earth website. You will immediately notice in the upper right-hand corner of the webpage an option to Launch Earth. If you just want the basic Google Earth, this is the best option, because the in-browser version is speedy and readily accessible.

However, we’re focusing on Google Earth Pro, a more versatile and complete option that’s designed to be downloaded to your desktop. Scroll all the way down until you see the heading that says Create maps with advanced tools. Here, you should see an option to Download Earth Pro on desktop.

This should give you the right download for your operating system. However, you can troubleshoot the installation for Windows or Mac on this webpage if you need to. Note that Earth Pro is also compatible with Linux systems.

Step 2: Agree to the terms

Google will now ask you to agree to Earth’s privacy policy, and let you know you are downloading the latest version of Earth Pro. Note the checkbox for the feature that will send Google anonymous reports about your activity unless you de-check it.

The file will now be downloaded to your computer. When it is finished, open it to begin the installation process. Google will ask you where you want to install the program and how the installation should work. You may have to use your login information for the desktop operating system at this point.

Step 3: Read startup tips

