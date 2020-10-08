How to get Google Earth Pro for free

Google Earth is an incredible way to look at places both near and far from the comfort of your own home. If you’re looking for ways to engage more deeply with Google Earth besides the simple features available on the browser version, you’ll want to take the time to download Google Earth Pro for free.
The good news is that downloading Google Earth Pro is now a fairly quick and easy process, so you can be surveying geographical features and cities around the world in no time by following these steps.
Step 1: Choose the download that’s right for you
Google has renovated the process for downloading Google Earth Pro and made it easier than ever. Start by heading to the Google Earth website. You will immediately notice in the upper right-hand corner of the webpage an option to Launch Earth. If you just want the basic Google Earth, this is the best option, because the in-browser version is speedy and readily accessible.
However, we’re focusing on Google Earth Pro, a more versatile and complete option that’s designed to be downloaded to your desktop. Scroll all the way down until you see the heading that says Create maps with advanced tools. Here, you should see an option to Download Earth Pro on desktop.
This should give you the right download for your operating system. However, you can troubleshoot the installation for Windows or Mac on this webpage if you need to. Note that Earth Pro is also compatible with Linux systems.
Step 2: Agree to the terms
Google will now ask you to agree to Earth’s privacy policy, and let you know you are downloading the latest version of Earth Pro. Note the checkbox for the feature that will send Google anonymous reports about your activity unless you de-check it.
The file will now be downloaded to your computer. When it is finished, open it to begin the installation process. Google will ask you where you want to install the program and how the installation should work. You may have to use your login information for the desktop operating system at this point.
Step 3: Read startup tips
When the download is completed, Google Earth will be among your applications. Launch it, and the software will start — but it should also include a window with a list of tips for beginning. Read these tips to learn more about the software and how to use basic features. It’s a great way to start!
Step 4: Experiment with the features
Learning to navigate Google Earth Pro can take some time. It’s a good idea to get acquainted with the software and see what it can do. Start clicking around and exploring functions. The buttons at the top of the program allow you to add shapes, paths, and other features into the map. Exporting images is another option from the top menu. On the left, you will see menus for searching and saving specific places. You can also select various information layers to add or take away, depending on what you want to see. On the map are zoom in/zoom out features reminiscent of Google Maps (which you can switch to anytime with one of Earth Pro’s tools). When it comes to exploring the data, know that Earth Pro’s findings come from more than just Google: A variety of United States agencies have contributed. In short, the data is top-notch.
While clicking around will no doubt intrigue and inspire you, not everything is in-your-face. Here are a few of the exciting things you can accomplish with Earth Pro:
- Show historical views of places in years past. This means you can examine past traffic and development.
- Create tours of geographical areas or cities.
- Add or remove a variety of geographical features.
- Survey distances and the size of specific areas.
- Export images.
- Use it for storytelling.
- Import and export various GIS data from standard software like ArcGis, QGis, ESRI Shapefile, and others. The ability to import and export GIS data means the program becomes a professional GIS tool when necessary.
- Adjust the time of day.
Note that images and some data may be a little dated. Understandably, updating old software isn’t exactly a priority. Imported GIS data may help alleviate the issue, depending on your goals. Google has changed some information on the software in the past, though.
In 2016, they removed the old traffic overlays and demographic data. The software is still a great tool, and it’s a better option for Google Earth lovers.
Whether you’re trying to explore data for research purposes or your passing some time spying on the neighbors, Google Earth is fun and useful. There may be some issue with dated information, but there’s a whole world out there waiting for you to explore it with Google Earth.