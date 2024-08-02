Advertisement

Google Doodle salutes sailing Olympics competitions

karen butler
·1 min read
UPI
Friday's Google Doodle marked the start of the sailing competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Image courtesy of Google Doodle

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle salutes the sailing competitions of the 2024 Olympics games in Paris.

The animated artwork shows a white dog pulling a toy boat on wheels carrying a blue bird wearing a baseball cap down a boardwalk while two seagulls look on.

Categories in the Olympics sailing competition will include windsurfing, skiff, dinghy, multihull and kite in men's and women's divisions.

Friday is Day 6 of the Olympics.

The international sports competition is set to run through Aug. 11.

