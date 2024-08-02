Google Doodle salutes sailing Olympics competitions

Friday's Google Doodle marked the start of the sailing competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Image courtesy of Google Doodle

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle salutes the sailing competitions of the 2024 Olympics games in Paris.

The animated artwork shows a white dog pulling a toy boat on wheels carrying a blue bird wearing a baseball cap down a boardwalk while two seagulls look on.

Categories in the Olympics sailing competition will include windsurfing, skiff, dinghy, multihull and kite in men's and women's divisions.

Friday is Day 6 of the Olympics.

The international sports competition is set to run through Aug. 11.