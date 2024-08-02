Google Doodle salutes sailing Olympics competitions
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle salutes the sailing competitions of the 2024 Olympics games in Paris.
The animated artwork shows a white dog pulling a toy boat on wheels carrying a blue bird wearing a baseball cap down a boardwalk while two seagulls look on.
Categories in the Olympics sailing competition will include windsurfing, skiff, dinghy, multihull and kite in men's and women's divisions.
Friday is Day 6 of the Olympics.
The international sports competition is set to run through Aug. 11.