Google Doodle Honours Actor Sivaji Ganesan on His 93rd Birth Anniversary

Google Doodle on Friday, 1 October, is celebrating the 93rd birth anniversary of one of India’s first method actors, Sivaji Ganesan. He is also considered as one of India's one of most influential actors of all time.

Google honoured Sivaji Ganesan with a doodle dedicated to him on its search page. The doodle has been illustrated by Bangalore based artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi,

Sivaji Ganesan was born as Ganesamoorthy in 1928, in Villupuram, a town in the southeastern state of Tamil Nadu, India. According to the Google blog, he left home and joined a theater group at a young age of 7.

However, his breakout performance was his theatrical portrayal of 17th-century Indian King Shivaji, in December, 1945. "This regal stage name stuck and Ganesan carried the crown as “Sivaji” as he conquered the world of acting," reads the Google doodle blog dedicated to Ganesan.

Also Read: Google Celebrates Its 23rd Birthday With a Cake Doodle

Sivaji Ganesan made his on-screen debut with the 1952 film 'Parasakthi'. He went on to do over 300 films in his career spanning nearly five-decades. "In 1960, Ganesan made history as the first Indian performer to win Best Actor at an international film festival for his historical movie Veerapandiya Kattabomman," the blog added.

Moreover, in 1995, he was awarded Chevalier of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, the highest decoration of France. Indian government also honoured him with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1997.

His legacy continues to be an inspiration for many of the great actors.

Happy birthday, Sivaji Ganesan!

Also Read: Google Doodle Honours Japanese Biochemist Michiyo Tsujimura

. Read more on Entertainment by The Quint.Google Doodle Honours Actor Sivaji Ganesan on His 93rd Birth AnniversaryPink Ball Test: Smriti Mandhana Scores First Test Century . Read more on Entertainment by The Quint.