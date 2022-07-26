Google defies ad market slowdown despite fall in profits

Gareth Corfield
google alphabet
Google's profits have dipped even as the search giant defied a slowdown in the online advertising market with rising revenues.

Alphabet, the search engine giant’s parent company, posted a 13.6pc fall in profits to $16bn (£13.3bn) over the last three months on revenue of $69.7bn.

The fall in profits was partly driven by a $300m increase losses at Alphabet's Google Cloud business, taking total loss of $1.6bn during the three month period.

The second quarter was marginally better than analysts had expected. Ruth Porat, chief finance officer of Alphabet and Google, called it a “solid performance”.

Advertising revenue, earned largely from Alphabet's search business, rose by 2.2pc. Growth at the world’s biggest advertising company came despite rivals reporting a slowdown in the market.

Both Snap and Twitter reported weaker than expected earnings last week, blaming tepid online advertising spending.

Microsoft on Tuesday also said it had taken a $100m hit from lower ad spending on its LinkedIn platform.

Sundar Pichai, chief executive Alphabet and Google, which also owns YouTube, said: “In the second quarter our performance was driven by Search and Cloud.

“The investments we’ve made over the years in AI and computing are helping to make our services particularly valuable for consumers, and highly effective for businesses of all sizes. As we sharpen our focus, we’ll continue to invest responsibly in deep computer science for the long-term.”

Alphabet’s second quarter revenue was ahead of forecasts, sending shares 3.7pc higher in aftermarket trade in New York.

Rival Microsoft is less reliant on advertising spending and the strength of its cloud computing business helped profits rise 8pc in the second quarter .

“Going forward, digital technology will be the key input that powers the world’s economic output,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. “Across the tech stack, we are expanding our opportunity and taking share as we help customers differentiate, build resilience, and do more with less.”

However, the company was stung by a series of unexpected setbacks. Foreign exchange movements that cost it $595m and factory shutdowns in China, which knocked $300m off earnings. Reducing operations in Russia as a result of the war in Ukraine cost the company $126m.

Shares in Microsoft dipped 1pc.

The financial health of two of the most influential US tech companies is seen as an important bellwether for the broader US economy, which faces an increasingly bleak outlook due to rising inflation and slowing business spending. Inflation is running at a 40-year high with the consumer price index hitting 8.6pc in May this year.

The US Federal Reserve has rapidly raised interest rates in response, taking them from 0.25pc in March to 1.75pc. That has hurt tech companies, many of which rely on cheap funding to fuel growth and investment.

Alphabet’s share price has dropped just over a quarter so far in 2022. Many other tech companies have suffered even steeper falls, with Snapchat-owner Snap dropping 79pc since the beginning of the year.

Redmond, Washington DC-headquartered Microsoft's market value stood at $1.87tn on Tuesday evening, a 27pc slump from its $2.58tn all-time high in November 2021. During the intervening eight months Microsoft’s share price has tracked the general slump in tech stocks, dropping just over a quarter.

Nonetheless, its first quarter results had shown good momentum, with sales up 18pc for the three months to 31 March this year.

Tech companies have been cutting jobs in the face of tougher market conditions. Tesla is cutting around 10pc of jobs due to what chief executive Elon Musk called a “super bad feeling” about the economy.

Microsoft said layoffs cost it $113m in the second quarter, saying job cuts were part of the “strategic realignment” of the company.

Advertising industry spending is predicted to continue growing at around 8pc compared to last year, according to British advertising business WPP’s media buying unit GroupM.

Brian Wieser, GroupM’s president of business intelligence, told journalists in June: “I think many pundits are overly negative relative to the reality of how the overall economy is faring.”

