Google Celebrates Its 23rd Birthday With a Cake Doodle

Google Doodle: World's most popular search engine, Google is celebrating its 23rd birthday on Monday, 27 September 2021. On this special occasion, the US based search engine placed a birthday cake doodle on its search page.

Google Inc was official established in September 1998.

Co-founders of Google, Sergey Brin and Larry Page met in the year 1997. At that time, Brin was a graduate student at Stanford University, while Page was considering Stanford for graduate school. By the next year, both of them were building a search engine together in their dorm rooms and developing their first prototype.

Google was actually established on 4 September 2021. For first seven years, the company celebrated its birthday on the same date. However, later it switched the birth anniversary to 27 September to coincide with the announcement of the record number of pages that Google was indexing.

Google is one of the most popular search engines around the world . "Every day, there are billions of searches on Google in more than 150 languages around the globe," reads the official Google Doodle blog. Its first server was housed in a cabinet built out of toy blocks, whereas now, its servers are housed in more than 20 data centers globally.

Happy Birthday, Google!

