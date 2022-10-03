Google weighs in on Bill C-18 as tech giant gifts $2.7M for tech training

·3 min read

TORONTO — Google's vice-president of global affairs says Canada must be careful in how it crafts legislation forcing tech giants to pay for the use of news because it could have unintended consequences.

"The question is what's the best framing to avoid unintended side effects of new regulation, things that might expand the definition of publisher far beyond what people in Canada would think it would cover or making sure that in trying to avoid what's called undue preference, we can no longer moderate content and help promote the most valuable, authoritative content that's available," said Kent Walker, in a visit to Toronto.

His emphasis on what should be considered for federal Bill C-18 — the Online News Act — comes as the legislation is winding its way through Parliament. The bill completed its second reading in May and has since been referred to the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage for consideration.

The bill would make tech giants such as Google and Meta pay for reusing journalism produced by Canadian news organizations. The goal is to level the playing field between news agencies and social media companies, which have eaten up ad revenues while publishers have struggled to remain profitable.

However, smaller publishers have worried they'll be left out because the bill only forces tech giants to strike deals with news companies that have two more or more journalists in Canada and create content beyond a single topic like sports or arts.

Walker said there are a lot of issues to resolve to find the right balance between large and small publishers, said Walker, who stressed "we're confident that we can work collaboratively to iron out some of these issues and get to something good for everybody."

Asked what that balance might be, he said, "we've talked over time about the notion of a digital fund that would support publishers that might be an open and transparent way of doing this and we're happy to continue to contribute financially."

As of June, the company had signed agreements with more than 150 Canadian publications, including Torstar, the Globe and Mail, Black Press Media, Postmedia and Le Devoir, as part of its Google News Showcase.

The platform provides customizable space for newsrooms to produce, distribute and explain essential information to readers, giving Canadians access to a wide range of news content and potentially driving subscriptions for the media outlets.

Google has not revealed the terms or value of the agreements.

On Monday, it announced additional spending in Canada, saying the company will allocate $2.7 million toward grants helping Indigenous Peoples prepare for technology jobs and teaching media literacy to under-represented communities.

More than $1.3 million will be given to Winnipeg professional development and training charity ComIT to close the skills and education gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous populations.

The money will be spent on ComIT's Recoding Futures program, which teaches Indigenous Peoples programming languages and software that employers are looking for.

Google will also give $670,000 to Ottawa-based science, technology, engineering, and mathematics organization Actua to expand a program teaching youth from vulnerable groups how to be safe online and detect misinformation.

Another $670,000 will be handed to Ottawa-based digital literacy organization MediaSmarts to develop an education program helping under-represented communities learn how to use critical thinking skills when engaging with online content.

"Part of our commitment — and this is not unique to Canada, but important for Canada as well — is making sure that the information revolution is working for everybody," said Walker.

"Digital skills are going to be increasingly important in the 21st century, so ...how do we make sure that we have something that brings the entire community in on the prosperity?"

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2022.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • 2 TSX Bank Stocks Worth a Long-Term Bet Right Now

    Here's why Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) are two top bank stocks to buy now. The post 2 TSX Bank Stocks Worth a Long-Term Bet Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Column: 'Blonde' and the new Anthony Bourdain book are suicide whodunits in which the answer is obvious

    We say we understand that mental illness is real, but when people with histories of depression, addiction or alcoholism die via suicide we wonder how it could happen.

  • Sacheen Littlefeather Dead at 75: Activist Famously Turned Down Oscar on Behalf of Marlon Brando

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a formal apology earlier this year for Littlefeather's mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars.

  • UnitedHealth closes roughly $8B deal for Change Healthcare

    MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group said Monday that it completed its acquisition of Change Healthcare, closing the roughly $8 billion deal a couple weeks after a judge rejected a challenge from federal regulators. UnitedHealth is merging the technology company with its Optum segment. The health care giant said that combination will simplify clinical, administrative and payment processes for care providers and bill payers. Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group's rapidly growing

  • TFSA: Invest $45,000 in These 3 Stocks and Get $2,392 in Passive Income

    Here are three of the best Canadian dividend stocks TFSA investors can consider buying right now to earn handsome passive income. The post TFSA: Invest $45,000 in These 3 Stocks and Get $2,392 in Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Meet Oscar Isaac's Wife Elvira Lind

    The Danish filmmaker is extremely cool. Here's everything you need to know about Elvira Lind.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and