Justice Department to sue Google for antitrust violations on Tuesday: WSJ





The Department of Justice is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit on Tuesday alleging that Google, a unit of Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), engaged in anticompetitive behavior in its search and search advertising businesses, the Wall Street Journal exclusively reported, citing senior Justice Department officials.

Google has faced scrutiny from lawmakers, and federal and state agencies in the U.S., as well as regulators overseas, for some time. In the U.S, the firm has been under investigation by the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission, and state attorneys general over concerns that its search engine and digital advertising businesses may operate as illegal monopolies.

On Sept. 22, The New York Times reported that the Justice Department had narrowed its case to focus on Google’s dominant position in search. On Sept. 29, Reuters reported that the Justice Department was expected to file the lawsuit within the next week as it sought backing from states. That lawsuit was likely to accuse Google of hurting competitors like Bing by denying them access to user data, Reuters reported, also noting that investigators were probing Google’s “search advertising.”

In July, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, along with the CEOs of Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Facebook (FB), appeared before a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law to answer to questions probing if it abuses its market power to stifle competition by favoring its own products in search results and by dominating the services that control the online advertising industry.

The Justice Department began investigating Big Tech firms in July 2019 in a move that put the full weight of the federal government’s powers into determining if some of the wealthiest companies in the world were operating as illegal monopolies.

Google has repeatedly pointed to earlier antitrust investigations by the FTC and state attorneys general into its display search business that ended in 2013 and 2014 without incident as proof that it doesn’t operate as a monopoly.

“We have answered many questions on these issues over many years, in the United States as well as overseas, across many aspects of our business, so this is not new for us,” Google SVP of Global Affairs Kent Walker wrote in a blog post last year after the latest investigations began. “... We look forward to showing how we are investing in innovation, providing services that people want, and engaging in robust and fair competition.”

But the current investigations have a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from 50 states and territories, as well as the DOJ, with Attorney General William Barr’s express backing, and members of Congress on board.

Google’s digital advertising business has faced scrutiny due to its unrivaled size and volume. The company controls some of the most important links in the online advertising chain, centrally its DoubleClick platform, a premier tool for online publishers, helping them create, manage, and track online marketing campaigns.

