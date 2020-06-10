Google’s Andrew Conrad Buys Malibu’s Sundance Ranch

Click here to read the full article.

Veteran geneticist and longtime Malibu resident Andrew Conrad and his wife, noted fashion model Haylynn Cohen, have significantly expanded their property holdings with the $10.5 million acquisition of the so-called Sundance equestrian ranch set near the coveted Paradise Cove section of town.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The May-December couple paid only $10.5 million, a significant discount off the original $18 million asking price two years ago. Tax documents show the two-parcel property spans about 10.8 acres — massive by L.A. standards — and remains remarkably idyllic, though it lies just a quick skip above bustling Pacific Coast Highway and an easy drive to trendy local shops and restaurants.

More from Variety

The larger parcel of land, spanning 7.3 acres, contains a showhorse-worthy equestrian center with a 14-stall barn, tack rooms, staff quarters and a grooming station, or what could be called a horse wellness center in realtor-speak. There’s also a substantial riding rink, plus a secondary barn with another 10 stalls, covered hay storage and another grooming station.

For the ranch owner, the property contains a relatively humble, ranch-style home with five bedrooms and three baths in about 2,100 square feet of single-story living space. The unremarkable but thoughtfully maintained structure offers unvarnished ceiling and structural beams, a large kitchen with stainless appliances, several fireplaces, an outdoor firepit set into a stone patio, and a sparkling saltwater pool.

The second parcel, spanning about 3.5 acres, is essentially vacant and could be maintained as additional pasture land or developed into a separate property. Many of the neighboring estates, once modest ranches themselves, have been transformed into monstrous mansions that have subsequently been flipped for eight-figure sums.

Story continues

The hillside ranch offers panoramic ocean vistas from almost anywhere on the property, with the sensational views stretching from Point Dume all the way down to the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

Conrad, now in his mid-50s, took an unlikely path to his current tech tycoon status. The Malibu native holds a Ph.D in cell biology from UCLA and got his start in business by founding research lab National Genetics Institute (NGI) in the early ’90s.

In 2000, Conrad sold NGI for $65 million, and subsequently joined Google X — which has been described as a “secretive Silicon Valley research lab.” In 2015, Sergey Brin spun out the life sciences unit of Google X as its own company, called Verily, under the Alphabet Inc. umbrella. Ever since, Conrad has served as Verily’s CEO, where he presides over a semi-mysterious research company with a practically unlimited amount of funding.

Conrad was also once married to Hollywood actress Courtney Thorne-Smith, though that union spectacularly dissolved a few months after the wedding. Now long married to Cohen, Conrad splits his time among multiple homes, including a Cape Cod-style oceanfront house in the exclusive Malibu Colony guard-gated community, and a large estate on the Hawaiian island of Lanai, now majority owned by fellow Malibu resident Larry Ellison.

Chris Cortazzo of Compass held the listing and also repped Conrad.

Launch Gallery: Inside Andrew Conrad's Malibu Horse Ranch

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.