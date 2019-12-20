Goodyear named WTCR's tyre supplier

Following a tender process, the brand has been appointed to supply the series' control slick and wet tyres for an initial three-year period starting next season, after an e-vote of the FIA's World Motor Sport Council.

It replaces Yokohama, which has been the sole tyre supplier for WTCR and its predecessor, the World Touring Car Championship, since 2006.

"We are excited to be joining Eurosport and the FIA by becoming the official tyre supplier for the FIA WTCR," said Goodyear Consumer Europe's vice-president and chief marketing officer Mike Rytokoski.

"It allows Goodyear to connect with fans in a wide range of countries, and also prove the performance of our Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport range of racing tyres."

The WTCR agreement is a third significant supply deal to be announced by Goodyear in recent months.

Last week, it was announced that Goodyear would become the official tyre supplier for the World Endurance Championship's LMP2 class from the 2020/21 season.

The brand will also supply the British Touring Car Championship in 2020, though this is effectively a rebranding as previous supplier Dunlop is one of Goodyear's brands.

It also succeeded Dunlop in LMP2 this year, though there is currently brand competition as Michelin is also involved in the division.

Goodyear said it would have "significant brand visibility at both race events and across Eurosport's media channels", which will include promotion of its #backtoracing campaign.

"Following the FIA World Motor Sport Council vote we welcome Goodyear to the WTCR family," said Francois Ribeiro, head of WTCR promoter Eurosport Events.

"At the same time, we thank Yokohama for its unwavering support of WTCR - and the FIA World Touring Car Championship before that - and the expertise and professionalism it brought to the series over the last 14 years.

"We wish the company and staff well for their next challenge."