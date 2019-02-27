Goodwood Members' Meeting gets 60 Minis for Betty Richmond Trophy

Goodwood attracts 60 Minis for anniversary race

The 2019 Goodwood Members' Meeting has attracted an entry of 60 pre-1966 Minis for a race to mark the 60th anniversary of the model.

The Goodwood organisers have been overwhelmed by demand from competitors since announcing the Betty Richmond Trophy for Minis and have now arranged to run two heats and a final.

Two grids of 30 cars will each have qualifying and a race on Saturday April 6, with the top 15 finishers from each heat going forward to Sunday's final.

Goodwood's motorsport content manager Matt Hearn said: "Interest in the Betty Richmond Trophy has been incredible, with well over 100 great cars and drivers to choose from.

"We were poised to turn down a lot of fantastic cars, but we have managed to fit in two qualifying sessions and two heats into the schedule on Saturday.

"Clearly love for this British icon is unfaltering."

The Betty Richmond Trophy, for pre-66 Mini saloons and variants, is named after the current Duke's grandmother Elizabeth 'Betty' Richmond.

Her husband, Frederick 'Freddie' Gordon-Lennox, the 9th Duke of Richmond, turned the perimeter road around RAF Westhampnett into the Goodwood Motor Circuit, which officially opened in September 1948.

As a friend of Mini designer Alec Issigonis, he took delivery of one of the first Minis in 1959, but it was Betty who fell in love with the car. The current Duke recalls her hurtling around the Goodwood estate in it but never being allowed onto the public road.

For the 77th Members' Meeting there will be changes to the availability of live-streaming of the races. Highlight clips and a selection of live races will still be publicly available to view online and on ITV4. But only members of the Goodwood Road Racing Club can watch the full, uninterrupted live-stream across two days.

