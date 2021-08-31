Goodwin's (LON:GDWN) Dividend Will Be Increased To UK£1.02

Goodwin PLC's (LON:GDWN) dividend will be increasing to UK£1.02 on 8th of October. This will take the annual payment from 3.4% to 3.4% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Goodwin's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last dividend, Goodwin is earning enough to cover the payment, but the it makes up 107% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 6.5% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 67% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Goodwin Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was UK£0.29 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was UK£1.02. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Goodwin has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.5% per annum. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Goodwin's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Goodwin will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Goodwin is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Goodwin that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

