Goodwin on new signings, captaincy and 'well-drilled' County
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media before the Premiership game at Ross County on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
Goodwin says his latest recruit Emmanuel Adegboyega, who has signed on loan from Norwich, is a "good addition that will give us strength and depth in the backline".
Ross Docherty is nearing a return but Ryan Strain faces three months out after hamstring surgery.
Docherty remains captain and Goodwin will decide on a game-to-game basis who takes the armband in his absence, adding he has a "number of good quality leaders in the team".
On new signings Goodwin says "you're desperate for them to hit the ground running and for them to show the public why you've invested in them".
He highlighted the quality of players he already had at his disposal, saying Declan Gallagher "had one of his best games in the last five years" in last weekend's derby draw and if he can play like that consistently "he's one of the best centre-backs in the league."
Godwin is impressed with what Don Cowie has done with Ross County, saying they "looked very well drilled".