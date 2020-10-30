Goodvalley financial calendar for 2020 and 2021

30/10/2020
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 12/2020
|November 20, 2020
|Interim Report 9M 2020
|February 26, 2021
|Annual Report 2020
|April 22, 2021
|Annual General Meeting
|May 12, 2021
|Interim Report Q1 2021
|August 24, 2021
|Interim Report H1 2021
|November 11, 2021
|Interim Report 9M 2021
Further Information
Group CFO, Jakob Brasted
+ 45 76 52 20 00
info@goodvalley.com
Goodvalley at a glance
Goodvalley is an international producer of high-quality pork products operating in Poland, Ukraine and Russia based on Danish production standards. The company is to a large extent self-sufficient and masters the whole production chain from field to fork, from growing crops for feed, breeding and slaughtering pigs including using the manure in biogas facilities to produce electricity and organic fertilizer for the fields. Goodvalley is certified as a carbon neutral company by German TÜV and operates according to the highest standards in terms of animal welfare, transparency in the production and sustainable production methods.
Attachment