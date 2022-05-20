Which goods and services are getting hit hardest by inflation? Use our graphic to compare

From the gas pump to the grocery store to the doctor’s office, folks in Charlotte and around the country have been hit by sticker shock in recent months as inflation raised the price for many common goods.

Regional data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’s Consumer Price Index — which measures change over time in the average prices for goods and services — shows rising prices across the board. The data also show that some categories have been hit harder than others so far this year.

Here’s a look at which items have seen the biggest increases in the CPI in the South:

What items are getting pricier amid inflation?

Some takeaways from the data: