Goodrow has goal, assist as Rangers beat Blue Jackets 3-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Barclay Goodrow had a goal and an assist to lead New York to a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night, as the Rangers maintained their hold on third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Mika Zibanejad and Vitali Kravtsov also scored for New York, and Kaapo Kakko had two assists. Jaroslav Halak stopped 22 shots in his fourth straight win for the Rangers, who have won three of their last four games.

Andrew Peeke scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost two straight at home and sit last in the division. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots for his fifth loss in six games.

New York dominated from the puck drop, as Columbus managed just two first-period shots.

The Rangers went ahead with7:22 left in the first with a lightning wrister from Zibanejad that Merzlikins never saw, before Goodrow made it 2-0 on a power-play goal with 58 seconds remaining in the period.

Kravtsov extended the Rangers lead at 11:47 of the second.

Peeke made it 3-1 with a 4-on-4 goal 1:21 into the third period.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host Boston on Thursday night.

Blue Jackets: At Nashville on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Nicole Kraft, The Associated Press