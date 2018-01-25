Goodin leads surge, No. 8 Xavier routs Marquette 89-70

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Four straight impressive wins - each led by a different player - have No. 8 Xavier back in form at the midpoint of the Big East season.

Point guard Quentin Goodin scored 13 of his team-high 15 points while Xavier took control in the first half, and the Musketeers routed Marquette 89-70 on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten at home.

The Musketeers (19-3, 7-2 Big East) surged ahead by 26 and were never threatened as they beat the Golden Eagles for the second time this season. Xavier has won eight of the last 10 games between the schools.

The Musketeers have fully recovered from back-to-back road losses at Providence and No. 1 Villanova earlier this month.

''I feel like we're heading in the right direction,'' said Trevon Bluiett, who added 13 points. ''The difference this time is we can't get relaxed.''

Bluiett's last basket made him the fifth Musketeers player with 2,000 career points, joining Byron Larkin (2,696), David West (2,132), Romain Sato (2,005) and Tyrone Hill (2,003).

''When I got that last basket, I heard the gym erupt and saw my teammates coming over to give me high fives, and the reality kind of set in,'' Bluiett said. ''It was a special moment for me. I always wanted to come to a program where I'd have an impact, whatever it was. To leave my name in Xavier history is special.''

Markus Howard had 33 points for Marquette (13-7, 4-4), which entered second in the nation in 3-pointers. But the Golden Eagles went only 6 of 23 from outside the arc, matching their season low for 3s.

''As good as they were, we were equally as bad,'' Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. ''That's not a good combination. We were outclassed in every way.''

The Golden Eagles have the league's top two scorers in Howard and Andrew Rowsey, who had 31 points in the earlier 91-87 loss to Xavier . The Musketeers clamped down on Rowsey, turning Howard into a one-man show that wasn't nearly enough.