Goodfood teams up with NHL All-Star, Nick Suzuki, to introduce new line of athlete-friendly meal-kits with Nick’s Picks

Launching a selection of recipes inspired by the Montreal Canadiens’ captain, Nick’s Picks will feature Goodfood’s first Paleo, Keto and Vegan meal-kits

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD) has announced its partnership with Nick Suzuki, captain of the Montreal Canadiens, to launch ‘Nick’s Picks’, a selection of athlete-friendly meal-kits and grocery items inspired by the hockey all-star’s favourite game-day meals.

As part of this expanded offering, Canada’s number one meal-kit brand will also introduce its first paleo, keto and vegan meal-kits, further demonstrating its commitment to empower Canadians to eat and live better. Goodfood subscribers can also look forward to Suzuki's pre-game fuel-up meals and even his favourite off-season cheat-day dishes, all of which will consist of farm-fresh ingredients and easy-to-make recipe cards.

“As a professional athlete, my diet plays a huge role in helping fuel my active lifestyle, but finding meals that are both nutritious and delicious can be a challenge,” said Nick Suzuki, Captain, Montreal Canadiens. "That's why I've teamed up with Goodfood to launch Nick’s Picks and give Canadians a taste of my favourite dishes, which are not only perfect for aspiring athletes but for those who just want to feel good about what they eat.”

Nick’s Picks are now available for Goodfood subscribers to order nationwide, and will be updated on a weekly basis with a range of options like the Keto Chicken, Balsamic & Burst Cherry Tomato Skillet with Crisp String Pea Salad meal-kit, Vegan Maple Carrot & Pearl Couscous Plates with Spicy Cucumber Salsa & Herbed Hummus meal-kit, and a curated selection of grocery items inspired by Suzuki’s diet.

"At Goodfood, we believe in a ‘you are what you eat’ mentality, which is why developing nutritious meals with fresh locally-sourced ingredients has always been our priority,” said Jonathan Ferrari, CEO and Co-Founder, Goodfood. "We’re thrilled to partner with Nick Suzuki to introduce more ‘better-for-you’ options, including our new paleo, keto and vegan meal-kits to help Canadians achieve their nutrition-based goals, regardless of any dietary restrictions they may have.”

Starting today, the first 30 orders of Nick’s Picks meal-kits will receive a free hockey puck signed by Nick Suzuki within their Goodfood meal-kit box. To learn more and subscribe to Goodfood, Canadians can visit makegoodfood.ca or download the Goodfood app to have Nick-approved recipes delivered directly to their doorsteps.

About Goodfood
Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading digitally native meal solutions brand in Canada, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. The Goodfood team is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand, with the mission to create experiences that spark joy and help our community live longer on a healthier planet. Goodfood customers have access to uniquely fresh and delicious products, as well as exclusive pricing, made possible by its world class culinary team and direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology. We are passionate about connecting our partner farms and suppliers to our customers’ kitchens while eliminating food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec and Alberta.

Contact:
Jessica Hoffeldt
Agnostic
jhoffeldt@thinkagnostic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6b82c16-b378-448a-a5d6-4aa212bd82e7


