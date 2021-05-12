Goodfood Appoints Jonathan Roiter to its Management Team as Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, announced today that Jonathan Roiter will be joining its management team as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 7, 2021.



“We are very excited to welcome Jonathan Roiter as Goodfood’s Chief Financial Officer. He brings with him a wealth of experience in finance, operations and business leadership through various roles at McKinsey & Company, Ace Bakery and most recently Gildan Activewear. He is experienced in leading financial strategies, building capital markets relationships, initiating financial solutions and implementing internal controls for fast-growing public companies. His strategic finance and operations experience will be a key asset to Goodfood’s management team,” said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Goodfood. “Jonathan’s achievements and experience are a perfect fit with our growth strategy and his addition to the management team will contribute greatly to achieving Goodfood’s vision of being in every Canadian kitchen every day,” concluded Mr. Ferrari.

Jonathan has over twenty-five years of experience in defining and executing ambitious financial roadmaps while building and leading high-performing teams. He most recently was Senior Vice President at Gildan Activewear, where he led the corporate development and finance functions. Jonathan also spent five years at Ace Bakery as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. At Goodfood, he will be in charge of the day-to-day finance function, overseeing all accounting and finance operations, while providing strategic recommendations supporting Goodfood’s ambitious growth strategy, vision and mission. Mr. Roiter holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from McGill University, an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. He will report to the CEO.

“I am thrilled to join Goodfood, a company that is disrupting the Canadian grocery industry by providing its members the ability to complete their grocery shopping and meal planning in minutes, through its world class direct-to-consumer infrastructure and technology. I look forward to working with Jonathan, Neil and the whole Goodfood team, building on the Company’s strong momentum and continuing to enhance value for its shareholders, customers and stakeholders,” said Jonathan Roiter.

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood’s vision is to be in every kitchen every day by enabling users to complete their grocery shopping and meal planning in minutes. Goodfood clients have access to a unique selection of online products as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct-to-consumer infrastructure and technology that eliminate food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with five additional production facilities located in the provinces of Québec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. A seventh production facility located in the province of Ontario is currently under construction. As at February 28, 2021, Goodfood had 319,000 active subscribers. www.makegoodfood.ca

