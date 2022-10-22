Goode penalty snatches late victory for Saracens to stun Exeter

Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Another brutally physical game between two sides with a bit of history may yet complicate Eddie Jones’s short-term plans for England. Neither Owen Farrell nor Luke Cowan-Dickie, both earmarked as certain starters for their country this autumn, was able to last the distance and may yet require Jones to draw up contingency plans ahead of his team’s busy November schedule.

Farrell suffered a heavy blow to the head after catching a knee trying to tackle Exeter’s Joe Simmonds while Cowan-Dickie did not come out for the second half after picking up a knee injury. With Jamie George already sidelined with a broken foot, England are starting to run short of hookers to face Argentina at Twickenham next next month.

It took a slight gloss off a compelling contest decided with the final kick by Alex Goode, on his record equalling 338th appearance for Saracens. Goode’s successful penalty, awarded at the match’s last scrum, allowed the visitors to edge a game they had appeared set to lose when Exeter staged a grandstand finish and appeared to have snatched the win via Jacques Vermeulen’s late try and two nerveless left-footed kicks from Henry Slade.

The fluctuating tone was established early on with Farrell being shown a sixth minute yellow card for a deliberate trip on Jack Nowell as Exeter pushed hard for the game’s opening try. Jones spoke this week about Farrell not being given enough respect and there was precious little of it on show as the home fans gleefully waved him off to the sin-bin.

The Chiefs were clearly looking to target Sarries around the fringes and to sap the visitors’ strength with a succession of hard-nosed carries. Rob Baxter has often used the boxing analogy of early body punches weakening fighters’ legs in the later rounds and Saracens’ tackle count swiftly mounted.

Exeter, though, could not add the points that their possession and territory demanded and, aside from a long-range penalty from Slade, Sarries’ defence mostly proved equal to the challenge. It was also the north Londoners who scored the game’s first try, slick approach work eventually working the multi-skilled Theo McFarland through a gap to gallop over.

Owen Farrell is taken off with a head injury raising doubts over his availability for England. Photograph: Matt Impey/Shutterstock

Exeter, for all the excellence of wingers Olly Woodburn and Nowell in the air, needed to find some fresh momentum from somewhere. It finally arrived just before the interval when the rear section of a concerted driven maul was dragged down by Mako Vunipola. As well as a yellow card, the referee Tom Foley also opted to award a penalty try on the grounds that the forward part of the multi-studded human centipede had already reached the tryline.

An Elliot Daly penalty tied the scores on the stroke of half-time, which involved a fair amount of chin-striking and scanning of the skies. It was a blustery, cloudy afternoon but there was also rain around and the outcome felt similarly uncertain, particularly with Cowan-Dickie not reappearing for the second half.

Chiefs, once again, could not quite make the most of their man advantage and with Vunipola back, it was Saracens who scored next. Slade did extremely well to stop a charging Maro Itoje but at the ensuing ruck Harvey Skinner was pinged and yellow carded for an illegal hand and Farrell chipped over the penalty.

The fly-half was soon on target again as Exeter were again penalised at the breakdown and the sight of a clearly disgruntled Stuart Hogg gesticulating towards the coaching box after being replaced was another sign of home frustration. Farrell’s third penalty made it 16-10 to the visitors but the day’s most compelling drama was still to come.