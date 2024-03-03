Goodbye Coastal Grandmother, Hello Grandpacore

Out with the old and in with the…also old.

Ah, another day, another TikTok microtrend. We know... it's almost impossible to keep up. We’re in a New Year, and it’s time to phase out the old and usher in the new. However, in a twist of fashion fate, 2024's "new" is also somewhat "old." Last year, 2023, was all about embracing the "coastal grandmother" aesthetic, but 2024 is taking a page from another chapter of the family album with "grandpa core" or "eclectic grandpa.” The term was created by Pinterest, the team broke it down in their 2024 Pinterest Predicts Report, “2024 style inspo? Your grandpa. In 2024, Gen Z and Boomers will embrace grandpacore and bring eccentric and expressive elements for the ages to their wardrobes. Think retro streetwear, chic cardigans, and customized clothing.”

A quick scroll through TikTok will reveal countless videos teaching you how to master the grandpacore look. Creators showcase key elements such as chunky knitwear, lived-in loafers, high-waisted trousers, and funky spectacles, encouraging a mix of prints and textures that evoke a distinctly grandpa-inspired vibe. However, the important point we want to touch on here (and in any case when it comes to microtrends) is the value of accumulating these pieces over time. It’s unlikely that your Pop-Pop got his argyle sweater from Shein. Achieving the authentic "grandpa look" is about investing in high-quality items that stand the test of time. This approach aligns with a more sustainable and meaningful way of curating a personal style.



Much like other microtrends, grandpacore has seamlessly transitioned from the high-fashion runways to the world of TikTok, proving that it's no exception to the influential runway-to-social-media pipeline. This nostalgic yet refreshing trend made a notable appearance in the Spring/Summer 2024 collections of brands such as Loewe with these ultra high-waisted trousers and plaid coat combinations. And Miu Miu with some funky frames and oversized layers.



Courtesy of AimÃ© Leon Dore HommeGirls Fall / Winter '23 Editorial for AimÃ© Leon Dore

Before the TikTok buzz, Grandpacore has influenced the streetwear realm, particularly with New York-based brands such as Aimé Leon Dore (ALD) and Kith leading the charge. Since its inception in 2014, ALD has been at the forefront of this trend, celebrated for its nostalgic New York-inspired aesthetic that harmoniously blends classic sportswear and old-school prep elements. The brand's infinity for incorporating timeless patterns like argyle and plaid solidifies its status as a go-to option to get the trend.

Kith, a titan in streetwear and sneaker culture, has recently embraced the "grandpacore" movement, enlisting high-profile figures such as Brian Cox and Bryan Cranston in campaigns that resonate with the trend's essence.

Bode, another New York stalwart, commands attention in this space with its distinct aesthetic that artfully fuses vintage charm with artisanal craftsmanship. Renowned for transforming historical textiles, including antique quilts and linens, into unique, narrative-rich garments, Bode champions sustainability while offering a timeless appeal to its pieces.

Beyond the runways and your TikTok FYP, celebrities are also getting in on the retro-inspired fun, with Gigi Hadid and Tyler The Creator leading the charge making quite the case for this season's latest aesthetic.

This look is grandpacore at its absolute best. From the plaid shirt peeping under the workwear jacket to the perfectly knotted tie, every detail screams vintage chic. The matching pants are the perfect complement, bringing that grandpa vibe straight to the streets of today. Topping it off with an oversized blazer, and loafers. This is peak grandpa (but fashun, of course.)

Gigi Hadid's embrace of the grandpacore trend seems to be more than a mere fashion statement; it aligns closely with her vision as the founder and creative director of Guest in Residence. Her cashmere knitwear brand is on a mission to craft "future heirlooms" made to last for years. Given the brand's commitment to quality, it’s evident that Ms. Hadid knows a thing or two about cozy knits —a cornerstone of the grandpacore aesthetic.

A great knit–especially one in a pattern is a major grandpa core mainstay. Tyler The Creator does a great job at leaning into the trend while still looking fresh and current. This fair-isle sweater with suede elbow patches scream grandpacore, while the loafers, baseball cap, and stylish specs really pull the look all together.

Now that we've established how the trend started and who has worn it. It's time to break down how to get the look. Below are four items that are a must-have in order to achieve the grandpa core look



Fuzzy Knits

Trending or not, there’s nothing more “grandpa-esque” than a cozy sweater vest. We love Kendall Jenner’s ultra fuzzy knit, it’s form fitting and a bit cropped opposed to the ultra oversized silhouettes you typically see with the trend giving this look a modern feel.

Plaid Pants

Embrace the “eclectic” part of the “eclectic grandpa” trend by experimenting with colors and patterns. The plaid trousers scream grandpa, while a printed sweater in harmonizing hues enhances the ensemble. The color scheme draws heavily from 70s retro, lending the outfit its cohesive charm.

Loafers

When it comes to this trend, you simply can’t go wrong with a classic pair of loafers. Gigi Hadid is making the case for the classic penny loafer, which adds just the right amount of nostalgia to any look.

Funky Frames

Go for the full grandpa core aesthetic with a pair of funky frames—essential for nailing the look. Perfect vision? No problem. Grab some blue light glasses as your excuse to participate.

