Goodbody Health Announces Distribution Agreement With Tasso

ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody" or the "Company"), today announces that that it has signed a contract with Tasso Inc ("Tasso"), the leading provider of convenient, clinical grade blood collection solutions, for the UK pharmacy and wellness market. Tasso produces a signature line of virtually painless medical devices to draw a capillary blood sample with no needles and without the need for a phlebotomist, which can then be shipped to an accredited laboratory for analysis using a compatible sample collection reservoir. This will allow more Goodbody Health clinics and wellness locations as well as other healthcare professionals to undertake the tests requiring more blood than is delivered through the finger prick method.

This is great news for Goodbody Health customers, who will soon have a larger range of patient-friendly options available from their local Goodbody Clinic to check on their health. Goodbody expects to be rolling the devices out through its growing network of pharmacies in the UK later this year. This is one of the many ways that Goodbody is planning to use the latest technology to bring the very best options to its customers.

To supplement our in-clinic services, we have also expanded our range of ‘at home' test kits offered on stands supplied though a range of outlets. We are pleased to have achieved our first 100 stands offering options for those who prefer to test in the comfort of their own home.

Marc Howells, Chief Executive Officer, says; "This is one of the biggest breakthroughs in the industry for a long time, allowing more pharmacists to offer the best test for each customer so they can ‘Know More - Live Better' "

