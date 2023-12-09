'Good Witch' Fans Bombard Hallmark on Instagram After Seeing the Network's New Promo

Good Witch fans, we have good news. Although the series isn't set to return, you can at least still see your favorite stars from the show.

As many know, the network is famous for their annual "Countdown to Christmas"movie marathon, and the channel recently went on Instagram to share a trailer for their upcoming film, Christmas on Cherry Lane. As viewers saw, Good Witch stars Catherine Bell and James Denton portray one of the couples featured throughout the movie.

"This holiday, join three families as they navigate unexpected visitors, sentimental journeys, and heartwarming moments in #ChristmasOnCherryLane on Dec 9 at 8/7c. 🎄✨," read the caption for the clip posted on December 5. "Starring @Therealcatherinebell, @johnbrotherton and more!"



Because Catherine and James starred as Cassie Nightingale and Dr. Sam Radford for seven seasons on Good Witch, seeing the two back together had fans begging Hallmark for the show to return online.

"Good Witch 😍 Reunion!!" one person wrote on Instagram. "Bring back Good Witch and the world will be right @hallmarkchannel," another implored. "Catherine and James will always be Sam and Cassie, bring back Good Witch ❤️," someone else wrote. "Sooooo excited for this movie and to see these 2 amazing people back together again ❤️💙," a different follower replied.

While Good Witch aired its final episode back in July 2021, it doesn't mean that the cast wouldn't be willing to return to Middleton once again. What's more, when James spoke to TV Insider in October 2022 about the possibility of reprising his role on the hit series, he thought it could happen sooner rather than later.

"I think there’s a chance," he told the outlet. "I know [with] the popularity of the show and the circumstances under which it ended... it would not surprise me if we revisit it."



Here's to keeping our fingers crossed!

