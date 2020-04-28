How Good Is Upsales Technology AB (publ) (STO:UPSALE) At Creating Shareholder Value?

Today we are going to look at Upsales Technology AB (publ) (STO:UPSALE) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Upsales Technology:

0.18 = kr3.6m ÷ (kr63m - kr42m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Upsales Technology has an ROCE of 18%.

Is Upsales Technology's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Upsales Technology's ROCE is fairly close to the Software industry average of 16%. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Upsales Technology's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Upsales Technology's past growth compares to other companies.

OM:UPSALE Past Revenue and Net Income April 28th 2020

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Upsales Technology has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Upsales Technology's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Upsales Technology has total assets of kr63m and current liabilities of kr42m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 68% of its total assets. Upsales Technology's high level of current liabilities boost the ROCE - but its ROCE is still impressive.

What We Can Learn From Upsales Technology's ROCE

In my book, this business could be worthy of further research. Upsales Technology shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.

